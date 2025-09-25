We Are Entering New Technological Era - Putin

International
world
moscow
vladimir putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has extensive expertise across the entire nuclear power plant construction chain. He also noted that the growing demand for peaceful nuclear energy will be primarily driven by countries in the Global South and East.Other key statements by Russian President at the World Atomic Week forum:
technological era, world atomic week, russian president vladimir putin, new technological order
Subscribe
A new technological order is emerging in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the World Atomic Week in Moscow.
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has extensive expertise across the entire nuclear power plant construction chain. He also noted that the growing demand for peaceful nuclear energy will be primarily driven by countries in the Global South and East.
Other key statements by Russian President at the World Atomic Week forum:
Russia will launch world's first nuclear power system with closed fuel cycle by 2030
Russian-designed nuclear power plants are most in-demand in world
Important to maintain balance between development of peaceful nuclear energy, strengthening nuclear nonproliferation regime
Modern models of financing nuclear power plant construction needed
Uranium resources expected to be depleted by 2090, but this could happen earlier
Putin called for increasing safety requirements at every stage of nuclear cycle, including uranium mining and reactor operation
Equal access to peaceful nuclear energy technologies will help ensure sustainable global development
Russia's priority to ensure nuclear safety of nuclear power facilities, wherever they located Russia interested in long-term nuclear projects
Peaceful nuclear technologies basis for international cooperation, rapprochement between states
Russia helping its nuclear energy partners make real leap forward in development
Russia not making its partners dependent on its technical solutions, but helps them create sovereign nuclear industry
Russia rejects technological colonialism Russia strictly fulfills all contractual obligations to its nuclear technology partners
