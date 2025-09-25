https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/we-are-entering-new-technological-era---putin-1122860007.html

We Are Entering New Technological Era - Putin

A new technological order is emerging in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the World Atomic Week in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia has extensive expertise across the entire nuclear power plant construction chain. He also noted that the growing demand for peaceful nuclear energy will be primarily driven by countries in the Global South and East.Other key statements by Russian President at the World Atomic Week forum:

