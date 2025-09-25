https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/white-house-instructs-us-agencies-to-prepare-layoff-plans-for-possible-shutdown-1122849290.html

White House Instructs US Agencies to Prepare Layoff Plans for Possible Shutdown

The White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has instructed US government agencies to prepare staff reduction plans in the event of a possible shutdown of the federal government, US media reported, citing a memorandum.

As follows from the memo, the OMB instructed agencies to identify programs, projects and activities for which discretionary financing will cease on October 1 and for which there are no alternative sources of funds, the report said. Agencies will have to prepare reduction-in-force plans beyond the standard unpaid leave for these areas, the report added. Instead of administrative leave, permanent job losses are expected in programs that do not meet the priorities of US President Donald Trump, the media reported. Programs that will continue even if the shutdown happens include Social Security, Medicare, veteran benefits, military operations, law enforcement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and air traffic control, an unnamed OMB official said. The new fiscal year in the US begins on October 1. If Congress does not approve at least a short-term resolution, federal agencies risk suspending work indefinitely.

