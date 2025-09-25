https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/world-atomic-week-forum-kicks-off-in-moscow-1122850306.html

World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow

Moscow will be hosting the World Atomic Week from September 25-30 dedicated to the nuclear and related industries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Atomic Week forum on September 25.The business program will be held under the motto “Everything starts with an atom,” and bring together participants from different countries at a plenary session and thematic round tables.Representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event, including:Representatives from:IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is also attending the forum.

