https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/world-atomic-week-forum-kicks-off-in-moscow-1122850306.html
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
Sputnik International
Moscow will be hosting the World Atomic Week from September 25-30 dedicated to the nuclear and related industries.
2025-09-25T08:09+0000
2025-09-25T08:09+0000
2025-09-25T08:45+0000
russia
moscow
world
nikol pashinyan
rosatom
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
all-russia exhibition centre (vdnkh)
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122850146_0:180:3005:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_c971e5a999726452371d0fff42ea86d2.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Atomic Week forum on September 25.The business program will be held under the motto “Everything starts with an atom,” and bring together participants from different countries at a plenary session and thematic round tables.Representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event, including:Representatives from:IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is also attending the forum.
moscow
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/19/1122850146_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b7b57a34e6dbbd6126a4a80ae9e0ea28.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
world atomic week, nuclear and related industries, kicks off in moscow
world atomic week, nuclear and related industries, kicks off in moscow
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
08:09 GMT 25.09.2025 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 25.09.2025)
Moscow is hosting World Atomic Week on September 25-30, dedicated to the nuclear industry and related fields.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Atomic Week forum on September 25.
The event, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, takes place from September 25 to 28 at Rosatom's pavilions at the VDNKh exhibition and amusement park
The forum will be the largest international platform on this topic, bringing together representatives from countries developing nuclear programs
The business program will be held under the motto “Everything starts with an atom,” and bring together participants from different countries at a plenary session and thematic round tables.
Representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event, including:
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Myanmar Acting President Min Aung Hlaing
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
IAEA
chief Rafael Grossi is also attending the forum.