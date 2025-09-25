International
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow
Moscow will be hosting the World Atomic Week from September 25-30 dedicated to the nuclear and related industries.
Representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event, including:Representatives from:IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is also attending the forum.
World Atomic Week Forum Kicks Off in Moscow

08:09 GMT 25.09.2025 (Updated: 08:45 GMT 25.09.2025)
Moscow is hosting World Atomic Week on September 25-30, dedicated to the nuclear industry and related fields.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the World Atomic Week forum on September 25.
The event, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry, takes place from September 25 to 28 at Rosatom's pavilions at the VDNKh exhibition and amusement park
The forum will be the largest international platform on this topic, bringing together representatives from countries developing nuclear programs
The business program will be held under the motto “Everything starts with an atom,” and bring together participants from different countries at a plenary session and thematic round tables.
Representatives of over 100 countries are expected to participate in the event, including:
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Myanmar Acting President Min Aung Hlaing
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed
Representatives from:
Iran
Uzbekistan
Egypt
Niger
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is also attending the forum.
