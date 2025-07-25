https://sputnikglobe.com/20250725/iaea-insists-inspectors-return-to-iranian-facilities-as-soon-as-possible--grossi-1122491806.html

IAEA Insists Inspectors Return to Iranian Facilities as Soon as Possible – Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) insists that its inspectors return to nuclear sites in Iran as soon as possible and continue their work, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

During a public lecture organized by the Nuclear Research and Safety Institute at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Grossi said that it is impossible to change the past, and the current task is to prevent further attacks, violence, and similar incidents. The IAEA chief added that this is one of the most difficult situations the agency has faced in the context of non-proliferation and recalled that all countries that have signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) subject their nuclear facilities to the strictest inspection regime. In the case of Iran, the agency's inspectors have been dealing with this with some success and some failures, because there have been gray areas for a long time, the IAEA chief said. Grossi also recalled his report to the Board of Governors in June, in which he said that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons and doe not have a program to develop them, but must be fully accountable for everything that it does, since its nuclear program is extremely large and ambitious. There have been moments in the past, when Iran violated its obligations, which became a source of concern and doubt about what is really happening in the country, Grossi added. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a decree implementing a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that despite the country's decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, the channels for cooperation remain open. Iran has stated that the restoration of cooperation is conditional on ensuring the safety of its nuclear facilities and nuclear scientists. The suspension of cooperation is linked to Iran's criticism of the IAEA and Grossi for inaction amid US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

