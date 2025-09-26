International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/abbas-hopes-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-with-putin-at-october-summit---ambassador-1122862595.html
Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador
Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
2025-09-26T03:20+0000
2025-09-26T04:14+0000
russia
mahmoud abbas
vladimir putin
abdel hafiz nofal
moscow
palestine
arab league
league of arab states
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e230dff15c597c0808f24c5be265fe59.jpg
"We have certainly requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we hope it will take place," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question. He added that, in connection with the current difficult situation in Palestine, Abbas's visit program will not be extensive, and expressed hope that a more substantial visit could take place after the establishment of a ceasefire. The first Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15. Representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as East African countries that are members of the Arab League, are expected to attend.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-stands-firm-on-two-state-solution-to-resolve-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1122831960.html
moscow
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_229d790fe74d5c1b30d1279d8b88321e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia on palestine, arab summit in moscow, moscow arab summit, russia on gaza, abbas in moscow, israel-palestine latest
russia on palestine, arab summit in moscow, moscow arab summit, russia on gaza, abbas in moscow, israel-palestine latest

Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador

03:20 GMT 26.09.2025 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 26.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attend a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
"We have certainly requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we hope it will take place," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question.
He added that, in connection with the current difficult situation in Palestine, Abbas's visit program will not be extensive, and expressed hope that a more substantial visit could take place after the establishment of a ceasefire.
Israel and Palestine flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2025
World
Russia Stands Firm on Two-State Solution to Resolve Palestinian-Israeli Conflict
22 September, 10:02 GMT
The first Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15. Representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as East African countries that are members of the Arab League, are expected to attend.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала