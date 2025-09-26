https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/abbas-hopes-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-with-putin-at-october-summit---ambassador-1122862595.html
Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
"We have certainly requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we hope it will take place," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question. He added that, in connection with the current difficult situation in Palestine, Abbas's visit program will not be extensive, and expressed hope that a more substantial visit could take place after the establishment of a ceasefire. The first Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15. Representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as East African countries that are members of the Arab League, are expected to attend.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
"We have certainly requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we hope it will take place," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question.
He added that, in connection with the current difficult situation in Palestine, Abbas's visit program will not be extensive, and expressed hope that a more substantial visit could take place after the establishment of a ceasefire.
The first Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15. Representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as East African countries that are members of the Arab League, are expected to attend.