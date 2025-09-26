https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/abbas-hopes-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-with-putin-at-october-summit---ambassador-1122862595.html

Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador

Abbas Hopes to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Putin at October Summit - Ambassador

Sputnik International

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hopes to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the Russian-Arab summit in Moscow on October 15, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

2025-09-26T03:20+0000

2025-09-26T03:20+0000

2025-09-26T04:14+0000

russia

mahmoud abbas

vladimir putin

abdel hafiz nofal

moscow

palestine

arab league

league of arab states

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751360_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_e230dff15c597c0808f24c5be265fe59.jpg

"We have certainly requested a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and we hope it will take place," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question. He added that, in connection with the current difficult situation in Palestine, Abbas's visit program will not be extensive, and expressed hope that a more substantial visit could take place after the establishment of a ceasefire. The first Russian-Arab summit will be held in Moscow on October 15. Representatives from Arab countries in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as East African countries that are members of the Arab League, are expected to attend.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-stands-firm-on-two-state-solution-to-resolve-palestinian-israeli-conflict-1122831960.html

moscow

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia on palestine, arab summit in moscow, moscow arab summit, russia on gaza, abbas in moscow, israel-palestine latest