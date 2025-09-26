https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/belarus-proposes-construction-of-new-nuclear-power-plant-1122866769.html
Belarus Proposes Construction of New Nuclear Power Plant
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed building a new nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, including for the energy supply of Russia's new regions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus to supply electricity to new regions of Russia, stated that financing is not an issue if there is a consumer willing to buy electricity and pay the required tariff."That's the most important thing," Lukashenko responded to the Russian leader's comments.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed building a new nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus, including for the energy supply of Russia's new regions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to build a nuclear power plant in eastern Belarus to supply electricity to new regions of Russia, stated that financing is not an issue if there is a consumer willing to buy electricity and pay the required tariff.
"The issue of financing is not even on the table. If there's a consumer who will buy electricity and pay the right tariff, it's not a problem at all," Putin said.
"That's the most important thing," Lukashenko responded to the Russian leader's comments.