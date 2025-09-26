https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/biden-administration-knew-about-nord-stream-blast-in-advance---kremlin-1122867207.html
Biden Administration Knew About Nord Stream Blast in Advance - Kremlin
The Nord Stream blast was impossible to take place without the former US President Joe Biden's administration knowing about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea took place on September 26, 2022. Denmark conducted a national investigation into the attack, which was closed in February 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream blast was impossible to take place without the former US President Joe Biden's administration knowing about it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea took place on September 26, 2022. Denmark conducted a national investigation into the attack, which was closed in February 2024.
"Whoever, let us say, condoned — obvious that without the knowledge of President Biden's administration in the United States, such actions by Ukraine and the Kiev regime would have been impossible," Peskov told reporters.
Russia would like to participate in the investigation into the Nord Stream explosion, but it is unable to do so, Peskov said.
"As for who is behind this, it seems to me that the arrest of a particular suspect speaks volumes about this. The answers to this will have to be given to those involved in the investigation. The Germans are investigating," Peskov said, adding that Russia hopes that the investigation will be completed.
Germany’s economy continues to suffer after the Nord Stream pipeline was disrupted, Peskov added.
The remaining intact line of the Nord Stream pipeline between Russia and Germany could be swiftly put into service, he also said.