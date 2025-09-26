https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/lavrov-discussed-ukraine-palestinian-israeli-conflict-with-guterres-1122862352.html

Lavrov Discussed Ukraine, Palestinian-Israeli Conflict With Guterres

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed international issues, including the situation around Ukraine and in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A RIA Novosti correspondent previously reported Lavrov meeting with Guterres at the UNGA sidelines. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres... A substantive discussion took place on the most urgent international issues, including the situation around Ukraine and in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. The minister stressed the importance of the leadership and all staff of the UN Secretariat acting impartially and equidistantly in accordance with Article 100 of the UN Charter," the statement said. It said Lavrov and Guterres expressed their firm commitment to further strengthening constructive cooperation between Russia and the UN.

