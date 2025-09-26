International
Nord Stream Terrorist Attack ‘Became Catastrophe’ for Europe
Nord Stream Terrorist Attack 'Became Catastrophe' for Europe
Sputnik International
The attack had a negative impact on Germany, which is now "paying extremely high prices for LNG from the US," David Kurten, leader of the UK's Heritage Party, said.
David Kurten, leader of the UK's Heritage Party, said that Germany would benefit from restarting an undamaged part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which could help German authorities avoid overpaying for American LNG.The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the blasts as an act of international terrorism.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but has never received it.
Nord Stream Terrorist Attack ‘Became Catastrophe’ for Europe

06:49 GMT 26.09.2025
The attack had a negative impact on Germany, which is now “paying extremely high prices for LNG from the US," David Kurten, leader of the UK's Heritage Party, said.
David Kurten, leader of the UK's Heritage Party, said that Germany would benefit from restarting an undamaged part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which could help German authorities avoid overpaying for American LNG.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into the blasts as an act of international terrorism.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but has never received it.
World
