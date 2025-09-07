https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/russian-presidential-aide-not-ruling-out-that-attack-on-nord-stream-carried-out-by-nato-1122744600.html
Russian Presidential Aide Not Ruling Out That Attack on Nord Stream Carried Out by NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev on Sunday criticized the version that Ukrainian citizens had carried out the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that either the German authorities did not control foreigners in the country, or the terrorist attack was prepared and carried out by NATO special services.
"I do not know who these leaks to the press are aimed at, but competent people have a lot of questions. Who, for example, allowed Ukrainian saboteurs to operate so freely on the territory of another state [Germany]? It turns out that the NATO Navy cannot ensure security around its bases, and the German authorities are unable to control what foreigners are doing on their territory. Or was all this activity planned, controlled and carried out with the participation of highly professional representatives of the NATO special services
?" Patrushev told the Kommersant newspaper.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were hit by explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not ruled out deliberate sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened an investigation into it as an act of international terrorism. Russia has repeatedly requested data on other countries' investigations into the explosions, but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
In August, Italian carabinieri arrested 49-year-old Ukrainian Serhii Kuznetsov, suspected of the 2022 Nord Stream pipelines sabotage, in the province of Rimini.
In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation stating that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by then-US President Joe Biden, Hersh said, citing a source. The Pentagon later told RIA Novosti that the US was not involved in the sabotage of the pipelines.