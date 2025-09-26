International
Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership
Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership
Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS, but has not yet received a response, and plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS, but has not yet received a response, and plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik. BRICS was created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006.
Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS, but has not yet received a response, and plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.
"We have submitted an application, but, as you know, Palestine has certain conditions. I believe Palestine will participate in the association as a guest until the conditions allow it to become a full member. We haven't received a response yet," the ambassador said.
BRICS was created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.
