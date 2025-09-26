https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/palestine-applies-for-brics-membership-1122863398.html

Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership

Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership

Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS, but has not yet received a response, and plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

Palestine has applied for full membership in BRICS, but has not yet received a response, and plans to continue participating as a guest, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik. BRICS was created in 2006. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, the group was joined by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the UAE in 2024, and Indonesia became a full member of BRICS in 2025.

