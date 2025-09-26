https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/russia-notes-lack-of-progress-in-investigation-of-nord-stream-terrorist-attack-1122871269.html
Russia Notes Lack of Progress in Investigation of Nord Stream Terrorist Attack
There is a clear lack of progress in the investigation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline terrorist attack, which damaged the interests of a number of states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik
Russia Notes Lack of Progress in Investigation of Nord Stream Terrorist Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is a clear lack of progress in the investigation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline terrorist attack, which damaged the interests of a number of states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.
"After three years, we note the lack of progress in the investigation of the act of terrorism on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines
, which caused serious damage to the interests of a number of states and created direct risks to the environment and shipping in the Baltic region," Zakharova said in connection with the anniversary of the Nord Stream blast.
The West is avoiding cooperation with Russia in the investigation of the terrorist attack, and its attempts to convince the world that only Ukrainians are behind the Nord Stream attack raise doubts, Zakharova said, adding that questions remain unanswered regarding the involvement of the United States, the United Kingdom, and NATO countries in the blast.
Russia is monitoring the situation around Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland are not interested in identifying perpetrators of the blast, but Russia continues to ask Denmark and Germany for legal assistance in the investigation of the attack, Zakharova said.
Russia will appeal to the International Court of Justice if Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Switzerland abandon the pre-trial dispute over the Nord Stream blast.