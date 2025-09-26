https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/russia-touts-top-notch-fourth-generation-nuclear-reactors-1122868306.html

Russia Touts Top-Notch Fourth Generation Nuclear Reactors

Russia Touts Top-Notch Fourth Generation Nuclear Reactors

Sputnik International

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev broke down the details at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow.

2025-09-26T13:05+0000

2025-09-26T13:05+0000

2025-09-26T13:05+0000

russia

russia

alexei likhachev

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1a/1122867968_0:177:3014:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_dd980bdca1e38ab83229108801caac5e.jpg

Russia is working to leverage the complementary nature of its thermal water-moderated and fast neutron reactors, essentially turning the latter into “nuclear fuel producers” to facilitate a closed fuel cycle, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has said, speaking at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow. The Proryv (lit. ‘Breakthrough’) project in Seversk, Tomsk region aims to demonstrate and commercialize this technology, with its BREST-OD-300 300MW lead-cooled fast reactor’s construction in full swing, and the next step being to build the irradiated fuel reprocessing module for closed, on-site fuel cycle, according to Likhachev. MOX (‘Mixed-Oxide’) fuel, created from reprocessed spent nuclear fuel, is already a reality, the Rosatom CEO said, with Russia’s new BN-800 reactor now powered entirely by MOX. Rosatom is interested in promoting both its VVER-series (water-water energetic reactors) and fast-neutron reactors abroad, but also has a “second path” in mind which “involves creating a distributed, worldwide system for a closed fuel cycle across different countries,” Likhachev added.As an example, he cited the possibility of hooking Belarus’s new Ostrovets Nuclear Power Plant up to fast reactors in Russia to create a closed fuel cycle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/iran-russia-sign-agreement-to-build-4-power-units-worth-25bln---aeoi-1122867095.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what new nuclear reactors does russia have, does russia have good nuclear reactors, what are russia's new nuclear reactors, what is a closed nuclear cycle