Russia's Nuclear Game-Changer: Driving BRICS' Energy Future

Russia's Nuclear Game-Changer: Driving BRICS' Energy Future

President Vladimir Putin has unveiled Russia’s nuclear breakthrough: a closed fuel cycle power system to tackle global uranium shortages.

Holy Grail of Nuclear Technology "A closed-cycle reactor is the holy grail of nuclear energy," energy expert Alexey Anpilogov tells Sputnik. "Scientists have pursued it since the dawn of the nuclear age."It is the world’s only сlosed-cycle nuclear system entering industrial phase, says Alexander Uvarov, director of AtomInfo-Center. Cost-Effective Solution Hazardous Waste Recycling During operation, BREST will also burn highly radioactive elements, such as cesium and strontium — known for causing severe radioactive contamination after the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters. High-Safety Reactor No Competitors The US, Japan, and France have tried closed fuel cycles and built sodium-cooled reactors, but none have achieved a reliable, sustainable design like Russia’s BREST-OD-300. Importance for BRICS BRICS countries would be interested in BREST, Uvarov notes. Rosatom actively cooperates with India and China, both of which have huge plans for nuclear energy. "Export prospects look very promising," Uvarov concludes.

