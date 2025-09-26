https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/trump-says-will-not-allow-israel-to-annex-west-bank-1122862472.html

Trump Says Will Not Allow Israel to Annex West Bank

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank of the Jordan River, adding that "it's time to stop now."

"I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There's been enough. It's time to stop now," Trump said. "We spoke with Bibi Netanyahu and the leaders in the Middle East and we're getting pretty close to having a deal on Gaza, and maybe even peace," he told reporters.On Wednesday, media reported that during discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump promised leaders of Arab states that he would not let Israel annex the West Bank.

