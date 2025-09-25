https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/israels-actions-in-gaza-are-crime-against-humanity---palestines-president-1122859670.html
Israel's Actions in Gaza are Crime Against Humanity - Palestine's President
Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute a crime against humanity, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during his video conference speech at the UN General Assembly.
"The actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip are not just aggression, but genocide and a crime against humanity," said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Mahmoud Abbas, has expressed the PNA’s readiness to assume responsibility for the Gaza Strip instead of Hamas.According to Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip.The US denied a visa to the Palestinian leader, which forced him to speak remotely. Abbas also stated that Israeli authorities continue to deliberately violate all previously signed agreements and undermine them."Israel does not honor the agreements it has signed and deliberately undermines them," Abbas said. Hamas has no future within the Palestinian administration and must lay down its arms, Abbas added."We condemn Israel’s October 7 attack, which harmed Israeli civilians, some of whom were abducted. Hamas has no future in managing the Palestinian administration, and they, along with other armed groups, must lay down their arms," Abbas said.
14:05 GMT 25.09.2025 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 25.09.2025)
Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute a crime against humanity, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during his video conference speech at the UN General Assembly.
"The actions of Israel in the Gaza Strip are not just aggression, but genocide and a crime against humanity," said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Mahmoud Abbas, has expressed the PNA’s readiness to assume responsibility for the Gaza Strip instead of Hamas.
"We have always stated and continue to state that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine, and we are fully prepared to take responsibility for the administration and security in Gaza," Abbas said.
According to Mahmoud Abbas, Hamas should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip.
The US denied a visa to the Palestinian leader
, which forced him to speak remotely. Abbas also stated that Israeli authorities continue to deliberately violate all previously signed agreements and undermine them.
"No one has implemented any of the more than one thousand UN resolutions on Palestine," Abbas stated during his online speech at the UN General Assembly.
"Israel does not honor the agreements it has signed and deliberately undermines them," Abbas said.
Hamas has no future within the Palestinian administration and must lay down its arms, Abbas added.
"We condemn Israel’s October 7 attack, which harmed Israeli civilians, some of whom were abducted. Hamas has no future in managing the Palestinian administration, and they, along with other armed groups, must lay down their arms," Abbas said.