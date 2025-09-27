https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/how-britain-tries-to-destabilize-russia-1122873413.html
How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia
How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia
Sputnik International
Britain has been actively trying to implement a strategy of destabilizing Russia for many years, Russian historian Oleg Matveyev told Sputnik.
2025-09-27T06:17+0000
2025-09-27T06:17+0000
2025-09-27T06:19+0000
russia
united kingdom (uk)
analysis
strategy
influence
terrorist attacks
sabotage
agents
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:555:904:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6f4b34217f398fb940e0942e4e76a2.jpg
The strategy was elaborated by notorious British intelligence officer Sidney Reilly, who was neutralized by Russian counterintelligence in the fall of 1925, according to Matveyev.Reilly, who had secretly entered the USSR to organize subversive activities, was arrested on September 27, 1925, during Operation Trust, carried out by Soviet security officersHe added that the operation was based on an innovative idea of creating the illusion in the enemy's minds of the existence of a widespread underground organization in the USSR seeking to restore the monarchical system in the countryHow Does the UK Keep Spreading Anti-Russian Propaganda?Britain tries to cultivate agents of influence in Russia, support foreign agents and extremists, and stage provocations, he cited Russian security services and intelligence as saying.The UK was reportedly behind the training of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia, including at nuclear power plants, Matveyev concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/uks-new-defense-strategy-calls-russia-immediate-pressing-threat-1122178631.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:430:904:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_ce32d10e48cbdb368c921eef6f85bb3b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the uk's strategy of destabilizing russia, subversive activities, offensive counterintelligence strategy, foreign intelligence services
the uk's strategy of destabilizing russia, subversive activities, offensive counterintelligence strategy, foreign intelligence services
How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia
06:17 GMT 27.09.2025 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 27.09.2025)
Britain has been actively trying to implement a strategy of destabilizing Russia for many years, Russian historian Oleg Matveyev told Sputnik.
The strategy was elaborated by notorious British intelligence officer Sidney Reilly, who was neutralized by Russian counterintelligence in the fall of 1925, according to Matveyev.
Reilly, who had secretly entered the USSR to organize subversive activities, was arrested on September 27, 1925, during Operation Trust, carried out by Soviet security officers
“It was an example of an offensive counterintelligence strategy, aimed at neutralizing sabotage and terrorist activities of irreconcilable emigration forces and the foreign intelligence services behind them,” Matveyev stressed.
He added that the operation was based on an innovative idea of creating the illusion in the enemy's minds of the existence of a widespread underground organization in the USSR seeking to restore the monarchical system in the country
How Does the UK Keep Spreading Anti-Russian Propaganda?
“To this day, the UK continues to rely on internal opposition, anti-Russian propaganda, and support for terrorism,” Matveyev emphasized.
Britain tries to cultivate agents of influence in Russia, support foreign agents and extremists, and stage provocations, he cited Russian security services and intelligence as saying.
The UK was reportedly behind the training of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia, including at nuclear power plants, Matveyev concluded.