https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/how-britain-tries-to-destabilize-russia-1122873413.html

How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia

How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia

Sputnik International

Britain has been actively trying to implement a strategy of destabilizing Russia for many years, Russian historian Oleg Matveyev told Sputnik.

2025-09-27T06:17+0000

2025-09-27T06:17+0000

2025-09-27T06:19+0000

russia

united kingdom (uk)

analysis

strategy

influence

terrorist attacks

sabotage

agents

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:555:904:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6f4b34217f398fb940e0942e4e76a2.jpg

The strategy was elaborated by notorious British intelligence officer Sidney Reilly, who was neutralized by Russian counterintelligence in the fall of 1925, according to Matveyev.Reilly, who had secretly entered the USSR to organize subversive activities, was arrested on September 27, 1925, during Operation Trust, carried out by Soviet security officersHe added that the operation was based on an innovative idea of creating the illusion in the enemy's minds of the existence of a widespread underground organization in the USSR seeking to restore the monarchical system in the countryHow Does the UK Keep Spreading Anti-Russian Propaganda?Britain tries to cultivate agents of influence in Russia, support foreign agents and extremists, and stage provocations, he cited Russian security services and intelligence as saying.The UK was reportedly behind the training of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia, including at nuclear power plants, Matveyev concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/uks-new-defense-strategy-calls-russia-immediate-pressing-threat-1122178631.html

russia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the uk's strategy of destabilizing russia, subversive activities, offensive counterintelligence strategy, foreign intelligence services