International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/how-britain-tries-to-destabilize-russia-1122873413.html
How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia
How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia
Sputnik International
Britain has been actively trying to implement a strategy of destabilizing Russia for many years, Russian historian Oleg Matveyev told Sputnik.
2025-09-27T06:17+0000
2025-09-27T06:19+0000
russia
united kingdom (uk)
analysis
strategy
influence
terrorist attacks
sabotage
agents
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:555:904:1064_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6f4b34217f398fb940e0942e4e76a2.jpg
The strategy was elaborated by notorious British intelligence officer Sidney Reilly, who was neutralized by Russian counterintelligence in the fall of 1925, according to Matveyev.Reilly, who had secretly entered the USSR to organize subversive activities, was arrested on September 27, 1925, during Operation Trust, carried out by Soviet security officersHe added that the operation was based on an innovative idea of creating the illusion in the enemy's minds of the existence of a widespread underground organization in the USSR seeking to restore the monarchical system in the countryHow Does the UK Keep Spreading Anti-Russian Propaganda?Britain tries to cultivate agents of influence in Russia, support foreign agents and extremists, and stage provocations, he cited Russian security services and intelligence as saying.The UK was reportedly behind the training of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia, including at nuclear power plants, Matveyev concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/uks-new-defense-strategy-calls-russia-immediate-pressing-threat-1122178631.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082718840_0:430:904:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_ce32d10e48cbdb368c921eef6f85bb3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the uk's strategy of destabilizing russia, subversive activities, offensive counterintelligence strategy, foreign intelligence services
the uk's strategy of destabilizing russia, subversive activities, offensive counterintelligence strategy, foreign intelligence services

How Britain Tries to Destabilize Russia

06:17 GMT 27.09.2025 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 27.09.2025)
© Wikipedia / Tagishsimon.The headquarters of the UK's MI5 counter-intelligence agency at Thames House, Millbank, London
The headquarters of the UK's MI5 counter-intelligence agency at Thames House, Millbank, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
© Wikipedia / Tagishsimon.
Subscribe
Britain has been actively trying to implement a strategy of destabilizing Russia for many years, Russian historian Oleg Matveyev told Sputnik.
The strategy was elaborated by notorious British intelligence officer Sidney Reilly, who was neutralized by Russian counterintelligence in the fall of 1925, according to Matveyev.
Reilly, who had secretly entered the USSR to organize subversive activities, was arrested on September 27, 1925, during Operation Trust, carried out by Soviet security officers
“It was an example of an offensive counterintelligence strategy, aimed at neutralizing sabotage and terrorist activities of irreconcilable emigration forces and the foreign intelligence services behind them,” Matveyev stressed.
He added that the operation was based on an innovative idea of creating the illusion in the enemy's minds of the existence of a widespread underground organization in the USSR seeking to restore the monarchical system in the country

How Does the UK Keep Spreading Anti-Russian Propaganda?

“To this day, the UK continues to rely on internal opposition, anti-Russian propaganda, and support for terrorism,” Matveyev emphasized.
Britain tries to cultivate agents of influence in Russia, support foreign agents and extremists, and stage provocations, he cited Russian security services and intelligence as saying.
The UK was reportedly behind the training of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to carry out high-profile terrorist attacks and sabotage in Russia, including at nuclear power plants, Matveyev concluded.
British soldiers during a parade - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2025
Military
UK's New Defense Strategy Calls Russia 'Immediate, Pressing Threat'
3 June, 04:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала