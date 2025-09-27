International
Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’
The Iranian president reiterated that Iran had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as he accused the US and Israel of using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.
The US “wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months' exemption from sanctions. This is by no means acceptable,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.Cooperation with BRICS and SCO countries, the pride of the Iranian people, and their desire for independence will help Iran overcome sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.He spoke as Iran recalled its envoys to Britain, France, and Germany for consultations after the three European countries triggered a mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic for the first time in a decade. The sanctions are due to go into effect on September 28.
13:07 GMT 27.09.2025
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that his country had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as he accused the US and Israel of using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.
The US “wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months' exemption from sanctions. This is by no means acceptable,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.
He stressed that if Iran had agreed to the US’s uranium enrichment proposal, America would have made new demands, threatening to reimpose restrictive measures against the Islamic Republic.
Cooperation with BRICS and SCO countries, the pride of the Iranian people, and their desire for independence will help Iran overcome sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.
He spoke as Iran recalled its envoys to Britain, France, and Germany for consultations after the three European countries triggered a mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic for the first time in a decade. The sanctions are due to go into effect on September 28.
Tehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
World
Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President
25 September, 15:22 GMT
