Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’

The Iranian president reiterated that Iran had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as he accused the US and Israel of using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.

The US “wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months' exemption from sanctions. This is by no means acceptable,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.Cooperation with BRICS and SCO countries, the pride of the Iranian people, and their desire for independence will help Iran overcome sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.He spoke as Iran recalled its envoys to Britain, France, and Germany for consultations after the three European countries triggered a mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic for the first time in a decade. The sanctions are due to go into effect on September 28.

