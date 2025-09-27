https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/iran-rejects-us-nuclear-blackmail-as-unacceptable-1122876114.html
Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’
Sputnik International
The Iranian president reiterated that Iran had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as he accused the US and Israel of using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.
2025-09-27T13:07+0000
2025-09-27T13:07+0000
2025-09-27T13:07+0000
iran
us
enrichment
sanctions
uranium
world
demands
measures
mechanism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_48500d0ae000a287a92835d1a4c7f1f0.jpg
The US “wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months' exemption from sanctions. This is by no means acceptable,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.Cooperation with BRICS and SCO countries, the pride of the Iranian people, and their desire for independence will help Iran overcome sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.He spoke as Iran recalled its envoys to Britain, France, and Germany for consultations after the three European countries triggered a mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic for the first time in a decade. The sanctions are due to go into effect on September 28.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/irans-nuclear-program-transparent-tehran-will-not-abandon-it---vice-president-1122861992.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_278:0:1930:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0725741c110643006761925b063d06.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nuclear weapons, un sanctions against us, iran's uranium enrichment program, three european countries, restrictive measures
nuclear weapons, un sanctions against us, iran's uranium enrichment program, three european countries, restrictive measures
Iran Rejects US Nuclear Blackmail as ‘Unacceptable’
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that his country had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as he accused the US and Israel of using pressure to try to topple the Islamic Republic.
The US “wants us to hand over all our enriched uranium to them, and in return they would give us three months' exemption from sanctions. This is by no means acceptable,” Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told reporters.
He stressed that if Iran had agreed to the US’s uranium enrichment proposal, America would have made new demands, threatening to reimpose restrictive measures against the Islamic Republic.
Cooperation with BRICS and SCO countries, the pride of the Iranian people, and their desire for independence will help Iran overcome sanctions, Pezeshkian emphasized.
He spoke as Iran recalled its envoys to Britain, France, and Germany for consultations after the three European countries triggered a mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic for the first time in a decade. The sanctions are due to go into effect on September 28.