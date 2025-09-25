International
Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President
Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President
Iran's nuclear program is completely transparent, and Tehran has no intention of abandoning it, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday.
"The Iranian nuclear program is completely transparent, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, in fact, in terms of safeguards, under your [the West's] intense pressure, having spent 80% of the organization's budget ... is pursuing the goal of creating difficulties and problems for the Iranian program. Iran and its nuclear program are on a completely transparent path, and we will not deviate from it," Eslami said at the Global Atomic Forum meeting in Moscow. The West is privately admitting that Iran's nuclear program is not a threat, Eslami said. Tehran and Moscow will create new large nuclear power plants and small-capacity nuclear power plants, and the agreements on this exist, the vice president added.
Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President

15:22 GMT 25.09.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014.
Tehran's nuclear research reactor is seen at the headquarters of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Sept. 1, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's nuclear program is completely transparent, and Tehran has no intention of abandoning it, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday.
"The Iranian nuclear program is completely transparent, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, in fact, in terms of safeguards, under your [the West's] intense pressure, having spent 80% of the organization's budget ... is pursuing the goal of creating difficulties and problems for the Iranian program. Iran and its nuclear program are on a completely transparent path, and we will not deviate from it," Eslami said at the Global Atomic Forum meeting in Moscow.
The West is privately admitting that Iran's nuclear program is not a threat, Eslami said.
Tehran and Moscow will create new large nuclear power plants and small-capacity nuclear power plants, and the agreements on this exist, the vice president added.
