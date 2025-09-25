https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/irans-nuclear-program-transparent-tehran-will-not-abandon-it---vice-president-1122861992.html

Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President

Iran's Nuclear Program Transparent, Tehran Will Not Abandon It - Vice President

Sputnik International

Iran's nuclear program is completely transparent, and Tehran has no intention of abandoning it, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday.

2025-09-25T15:22+0000

2025-09-25T15:22+0000

2025-09-25T15:22+0000

world

iran

tehran

middle east

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

iran's nuclear program

iranian nuclear program

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/17/1122323017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_022a89412d8bc6bc99addd88b3b7a38f.jpg

"The Iranian nuclear program is completely transparent, and the International Atomic Energy Agency, in fact, in terms of safeguards, under your [the West's] intense pressure, having spent 80% of the organization's budget ... is pursuing the goal of creating difficulties and problems for the Iranian program. Iran and its nuclear program are on a completely transparent path, and we will not deviate from it," Eslami said at the Global Atomic Forum meeting in Moscow. The West is privately admitting that Iran's nuclear program is not a threat, Eslami said. Tehran and Moscow will create new large nuclear power plants and small-capacity nuclear power plants, and the agreements on this exist, the vice president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/us-exaggerates-scale-of-damage-to-iranian-nuclear-facilities---supreme-leader-1122341662.html

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran's nuclear program, iranian vice president mohammad eslami,