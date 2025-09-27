International
Lavrov Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of UNGA Session
Lavrov Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of UNGA Session
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed critical international issues during talks with representatives of 13 nations, as well as BRICS foreign ministers, at the UN General Assembly.
Lavrov held talks with his counterpart from Venezuela, Yvan Gil Pinto. The two sides outlined ways to deepen coordination between their countries, and stressed that using force against sovereign nations is unacceptable. The Russian minister also met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The parties discussed preparations for the Russia-India summit scheduled for the end of this year. In addition, Lavrov and Jaishankar tackled various global and regional issues, including conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine. At a meeting between Lavrov and Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, a plan for political consultations between the countries' foreign ministries for 2026-2029 was signed. Lavrov and Vieira also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts within the UN, BRICS and the G20. During a BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, implementation of initiatives made during the Russian and Brazilian BRICS presidencies was discussed, including the ideas of creating a new investment platform and starting grain exchanges within BRICS. The parties also touched on the issue of reforming the global governance system and the topic of peace and security.Lavrov further held talks with Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi. They discussed bilateral relations, the perspectives of the situation in Yemen, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In a talk with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, Lavrov noted that the activity of the US and its allies on the Korean Peninsula against North Korea is provocative and stressed for both sides to return to mutually respectful dialogue. Lavrov also held productive meetings with top officials from Jordan, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Lavrov Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of UNGA Session

11:33 GMT 27.09.2025
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed critical international issues during talks with representatives of 13 nations, as well as BRICS foreign ministers, at the UN General Assembly.
Lavrov held talks with his counterpart from Venezuela, Yvan Gil Pinto. The two sides outlined ways to deepen coordination between their countries, and stressed that using force against sovereign nations is unacceptable.
The Russian minister also met with India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The parties discussed preparations for the Russia-India summit scheduled for the end of this year. In addition, Lavrov and Jaishankar tackled various global and regional issues, including conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine.
At a meeting between Lavrov and Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, a plan for political consultations between the countries’ foreign ministries for 2026-2029 was signed. Lavrov and Vieira also discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts within the UN, BRICS and the G20.
During a BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting, implementation of initiatives made during the Russian and Brazilian BRICS presidencies was discussed, including the ideas of creating a new investment platform and starting grain exchanges within BRICS. The parties also touched on the issue of reforming the global governance system and the topic of peace and security.
Lavrov further held talks with Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi. They discussed bilateral relations, the perspectives of the situation in Yemen, and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
In a talk with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, Lavrov noted that the activity of the US and its allies on the Korean Peninsula against North Korea is provocative and stressed for both sides to return to mutually respectful dialogue.
Lavrov also held productive meetings with top officials from Jordan, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
