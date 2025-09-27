https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/lavrov-unleashed-biggest-best-and-boldest-statements-from-his-un-appearance-1122877665.html

Lavrov Unleashed: Biggest, Best and Boldest Statements From His UN Appearance

Russia’s foreign minister gave another bombshell address at the UN on Saturday, followed by a press conference. Here's what he said.

1. Message to NATO: Don't Try USDebunking NATO and EU leaders’ attempts to fearmonger their publics into believing that Russia has plans to attack, Lavrov emphasized that “any aggression” against Russia would be “decisively rebuffed.”2. Attack Our Planes? Regret It InstantlyAnyone trying to shoot down any flying object over Russia “will very much regret undertaking such an egregious violation of our territorial integrity,” Lavrov said, referencing recent NATO chatter on the targeting of Russian aircraft.3. Root of the World's ProblemsIt lies in some nations’ “incessant attempts” to divide the planet on geopolitical & ideological grounds between “democracies & autocracies,” “blooming gardens & jungles,” “those who are at the table & those who are ‘on the menu’,” Lavrov said.4. Russia Sees Through UN Coup Attempt Against PalestineRussia rejects Israel’s plans to annex the West Bank, and its backers’ attempts to flout the decision of the global majority on the creation of a Palestinian state, Lavrov said.5. Iran Sanctions Are IllegalThe West’s rejection of the Russian-Chinese proposal to extend Iran nuclear sanctions relief “exposes” its role in “sabotaging the pursuit of constructive solutions,” according to the foreign minister.6. Ukraine TalksRussia is ready to continue negotiations aimed at ending the Ukraine crisis, but these must address the conflict’s root causes, and the rights of Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine, Lavrov said.7. 2022 Borders: That Ship Has Sailed“I don’t think anybody is really counting on that because counting on the restoration of those borders would be politically blind and would demonstrate an utter lack of understanding of what is taking place” in Ukraine, Lavrov stressed.8. Russian Proposal to Preserve Strategic StabilityPresident Putin’s proposal to keep New START Treaty weapons limits in place can help Russia and the US avoid a nuclear arms race, Lavrov noted.9. Russia Supports Security Council ReformThe global balance of power has fundamentally transformed since 1945, and Russia fully backs the “democratization” and expansion of Asian, African and Latin American representation at the Security Council, Lavrov said.10. Russia-US Rapprochement PossibleIn today’s rapidly rapidly changing world, “not talking to each other is simply criminal,” Lavrov said, noting that Russia appreciates the Trump administration’s openness to dialogue aimed at resolving the current crisis in relations.

