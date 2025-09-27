International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/pressure-on-venezuela-unacceptable---lavrov-1122872470.html
Pressure on Venezuela Unacceptable - Lavrov
Pressure on Venezuela Unacceptable - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting at the UN with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, said pressure on sovereign states is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2025-09-27T04:49+0000
2025-09-27T04:49+0000
world
sergey lavrov
karoline leavitt
donald trump
venezuela
russian foreign ministry
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872123_0:0:2882:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_2423e00cc7e74d3b5ca041dea68c0d09.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Venezuelan top diplomat Yvan Gil on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting became the 13th during the day in a series of bilateral talks held by Lavrov. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said August 19 that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, not ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/how-the-russia-venezuela-strategic-partnership-can-help-weaken-us-grip-on-latin-america-1122818964.html
venezuela
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872123_66:0:2797:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be895dc4761f54578b52bc184551a975.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, during a meeting at the un with his venezuelan counterpart yvan gil, said pressure on sovereign states is unacceptable, the russian foreign ministry said.
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, during a meeting at the un with his venezuelan counterpart yvan gil, said pressure on sovereign states is unacceptable, the russian foreign ministry said.

Pressure on Venezuela Unacceptable - Lavrov

04:49 GMT 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto during a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto during a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / МИД РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting at the UN with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, said pressure on sovereign states is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Venezuelan top diplomat Yvan Gil on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting became the 13th during the day in a series of bilateral talks held by Lavrov.
"Lavrov declared the categorical inadmissibility of using power pressure against sovereign states as a foreign policy tool. He expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership in the face of growing external threats and attempts to interfere in its internal affairs, and reaffirmed his full support for Caracas's efforts to protect national sovereignty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said August 19 that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, not ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, enters the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Americas
How the Russia-Venezuela Strategic Partnership Can Help Weaken US Grip on Latin America
19 September, 16:15 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала