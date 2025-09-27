https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/pressure-on-venezuela-unacceptable---lavrov-1122872470.html

Pressure on Venezuela Unacceptable - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting at the UN with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, said pressure on sovereign states is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Venezuelan top diplomat Yvan Gil on the sidelines of the High-level Week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. This meeting became the 13th during the day in a series of bilateral talks held by Lavrov. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said August 19 that US President Donald Trump was ready to use "every element of American power" to combat drug trafficking, not ruling out the possibility of a military operation in Venezuela. The statement was made following reports that Washington was deploying over 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean to counter drug cartels.

