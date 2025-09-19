International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/how-the-russia-venezuela-strategic-partnership-can-help-weaken-us-grip-on-latin-america-1122818964.html
How the Russia-Venezuela Strategic Partnership Can Help Weaken US Grip on Latin America
How the Russia-Venezuela Strategic Partnership Can Help Weaken US Grip on Latin America
Sputnik International
Amid the latest US threats and provocations against Venezuela, the country's parliament has greenlit a new comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia. The pact promises to strengthen what are already rock-solid ties across a broad array of areas. Here's what these include.
2025-09-19T16:15+0000
2025-09-19T16:15+0000
americas
russia
venezuela
cooperation
alliance
partnership
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122818481_0:291:3072:2019_1920x0_80_0_0_fef4e277a17d419f835380efce143486.jpg
Energy LinksSpace &amp; TechLogistics &amp; InfrastructureIndustry &amp; ResourcesInternational Diplomatic CoordinationMilitary SupportWhat Stands Out in the New Pact?The new agreement, signed by the Russian and Venezuelan presidents in May and now approved by Venezuela’s parliament, aims to take cooperation to a new level, focusing on resistance to sanctions, multilateralism and defense of sovereignty against foreign interference.The agreement promises to considerably enhance joint venture opportunities and provides for the simplification of Eurasian Economic Union protocols on customs duties, reducing tariffs on Venezuelan goods by 25% to facilitate trade. The two countries are also looking to expand acceptance of the MIR payment system in Venezuela.Caracas is eager to joint BRICS+. Russia has reaffirmed its support for its membership.Strategic Implications for Venezuela &amp; the RegionAlong with Iran (energy infrastructure, drone tech), China (trade, large-scale investments), and Cuba (medical, technical personnel), strong ties with Russia are crucial in assisting the Bolivarian Republic’s decades-long campaign to resist US imperialism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/venezuelas-parliament-approves-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-russia---speaker-1122810764.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/f-35s-and-military-flights-risky-us-play-against-venezuela-1122758553.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250910/venezuelan-top-diplomat-talks-crisis-in-caribbean-with-russia-1122760993.html
americas
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122818481_6:0:2737:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb42bfbc115ab65337fc6e0ee098eb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
are russia and venezuela allies, what areas do russia and venezuela cooperate in, does russia sell military equipment to venezuela
are russia and venezuela allies, what areas do russia and venezuela cooperate in, does russia sell military equipment to venezuela

How the Russia-Venezuela Strategic Partnership Can Help Weaken US Grip on Latin America

16:15 GMT 19.09.2025
© AP Photo / Maxim ShemetovVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, enters the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, left, enters the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
© AP Photo / Maxim Shemetov
Subscribe
Amid the latest US threats and provocations against Venezuela, the country's parliament has greenlit a new comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia. The pact promises to strengthen what are already rock-solid ties across a broad array of areas. Here's what these include.

Energy Links

Joint oil and gas exploration efforts, heavy crude processing into export-grade oil via the Petromonagas Rosneft-PDVSA joint venture.
OPEC+ and Gas Exporting Countries Forum coordination to resist US sanctions pressure.
Alternative system of oil shipping insurance (featured in the newly agreed pact)
Joint efforts to modernize Venezuela’s power grid, which has been made vulnerable to foreign sabotage attacks.

Space & Tech

Russia opened a new GLONASS satellite navigation system ground station in Venezuela, and the two countries have pledged broad cooperation in space exploration.
Russia has also been an exporter of machine tools and other equipment crucial for key Venezuelan infrastructure amid US efforts to smother Venezuela into submission economically.

Logistics & Infrastructure

A new strategic maritime transport cooperation agreement stepped into force in late 2024 to promote shipping and logistics.
New joint projects in rail and telecommunications infrastructure are in the works.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (left) during a meeting in the Kremlin before the military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory on May 9. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
World
Venezuela's Parliament Approves Strategic Partnership Agreement With Russia
04:28 GMT

Industry & Resources

The new pact promotes extensive industrial cooperation in areas ranging from metallurgy and mineral extraction to pharmaceuticals.
Previous successful joint ventures have included the Rusoro gold mining project, and panel housing, with Russia providing the technical know-how.

International Diplomatic Coordination

Russia and Venezuela have each other’s backs at the UN, resisting Western pressure and building a multipolar world.
Venezuela has strongly supported Russia amid the crisis in Ukraine.
Russia has vowed to back Venezuela against US “regime change” plots.

Military Support

The two countries have held multiple joint military exercises, and Russian warships and strategic aircraft have visited the Latin American nation repeatedly.
Venezuela has amassed a vast arsenal of Russia-sourced equipment, from AK rifles produced under license to Igla-S, BUK-M2 and S-300VM SAM systems, BM-30 MLRS, Msta-S howitzers, armored transports and infantry fighting vehicles, Ural military trucks and even Su-30 jets
Soldiers march in the Independence Day military parade in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, July 5, 2024. Venezuela is marking 213 years of independence from Spain. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
Analysis
F-35s and Military Flights: Risky US Play Against Venezuela
9 September, 18:10 GMT

What Stands Out in the New Pact?

The new agreement, signed by the Russian and Venezuelan presidents in May and now approved by Venezuela’s parliament, aims to take cooperation to a new level, focusing on resistance to sanctions, multilateralism and defense of sovereignty against foreign interference.
The agreement promises to considerably enhance joint venture opportunities and provides for the simplification of Eurasian Economic Union protocols on customs duties, reducing tariffs on Venezuelan goods by 25% to facilitate trade. The two countries are also looking to expand acceptance of the MIR payment system in Venezuela.
Caracas is eager to joint BRICS+. Russia has reaffirmed its support for its membership.

Strategic Implications for Venezuela & the Region

Along with Iran (energy infrastructure, drone tech), China (trade, large-scale investments), and Cuba (medical, technical personnel), strong ties with Russia are crucial in assisting the Bolivarian Republic’s decades-long campaign to resist US imperialism.
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto addresses the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2025
World
Venezuelan Top Diplomat Talks Crisis in Caribbean With Russia
10 September, 05:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала