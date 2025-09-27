International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/russia-hopes-for-consensus-on-ukraine-in-g20-summit-declaration-1122872780.html
Russia Hopes for Consensus on Ukraine in G20 Summit Declaration
Russia Hopes for Consensus on Ukraine in G20 Summit Declaration
Sputnik International
The G20 summit will take place in Johannesburg from November 22-23. 27.09.2025, Sputnik International
2025-09-27T04:56+0000
2025-09-27T04:56+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
svetlana lukash
russia
ukraine
johannesburg
g20
un general assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872619_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40967e94f745c6202fe810e9501678ea.jpg
Russia expects a consensus on the Ukraine conflict in a declaration of this year's G20 summit in South Africa, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told RIA Novosti.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/thesis-that-ukraine-can-reclaim-anything-is-mistake--kremlin-spox-1122845714.html
russia
ukraine
johannesburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1b/1122872619_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_640064b3240daffa3d392f1bfa7378df.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
svetlana lukash, russia, ukraine, johannesburg, g20, un general assembly
svetlana lukash, russia, ukraine, johannesburg, g20, un general assembly

Russia Hopes for Consensus on Ukraine in G20 Summit Declaration

04:56 GMT 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Naimushin / Go to the mediabankMeeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) as part of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20) as part of the high-level week of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Naimushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The G20 summit will take place in Johannesburg from November 22-23.
Russia expects a consensus on the Ukraine conflict in a declaration of this year's G20 summit in South Africa, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told RIA Novosti.
"The way this conflict is reflected in the latest G20 declaration is very balanced. We hope that this year we will be able to reach a consensus solution that will satisfy all countries, including Russia," Lukash said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2025
World
Thesis That Ukraine Can Reclaim Anything is Mistake – Kremlin Spox
24 September, 10:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала