Russia Hopes for Consensus on Ukraine in G20 Summit Declaration
Russia Hopes for Consensus on Ukraine in G20 Summit Declaration
The G20 summit will take place in Johannesburg from November 22-23.
Russia expects a consensus on the Ukraine conflict in a declaration of this year's G20 summit in South Africa, Russia's G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told RIA Novosti.
2025
The G20 summit will take place in Johannesburg from November 22-23.
"The way this conflict is reflected in the latest G20 declaration is very balanced. We hope that this year we will be able to reach a consensus solution that will satisfy all countries, including Russia," Lukash said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.