Russia Takes Control of Three Settlements in Donbass and Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlements of Derilovo and Mayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Stepovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

2025-09-27T12:14+0000

"As a result of resolute actions, the Zapad Group's units liberated Derilovo (Donetsk People's Republic). The Yug Group's units improved the situation along the front line and liberated Mayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic)," the MoD statement reads. "The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Stepovoye (Dnepropetrovsk region)," it added. The liberation of the settlements of Derilovo, Mayskoye and Stepovoye allows the Russian army to strengthen its positions for a further advance in the DPR and Dnepropetrovsk. Russian forces also struck Ukrainian railway substations used for transportation of weapons and equipment to combat zones in Donbass. 1,535 Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded, the ministry said.Russian air defence units shot down 131 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over 24 hours, the ministry added.

