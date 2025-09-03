https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/ukraines-army-bleeding-out-powerless-to-resist-russian-advance-1122722274.html
Ukraine’s Army Bleeding Out, Powerless to Resist Russian Advance
Russian President Vladimir Putin is right - Ukraine’s army is indeed in a critical condition, military expert Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik.
Inept Force Frontline Disaster Those directly on the front line are even worse off. That's why Ukraine's command keeps rushing reserve troops to plug holes where breakthroughs loom. But every transfer bleeds these half-manned units further. In counterattacks, the losses only mount. Now, the recruits being pushed through draft offices mostly end up in reserves — sent forward just to patch the ever-growing gaps at the line of contact. NATO Weapons Not a Game-Changer
"The recently cited figure — that Ukrainian troops on the front line are on average at 47% of their authorized strength, less than half their full complement — is a key indicator. As a result of Russia's offensive actions, in some sectors this figure has dropped to 30–35%,"
Leonkov says.
Units with such low staffing can carry out only one or two tasks, and even then with difficulty — especially when it comes to offensive or counteroffensive actions, which require reserves.
If the defense begins to break these understaffed units are unable to resist Russia's advance.
Hysterical calls from Volodymyr Zelensky
and the so-called “coalition of the willing” for an immediate ceasefire without preconditions only confirm the critical state of the Ukrainian army.
Those directly on the front line are even worse off. That’s why Ukraine’s command keeps rushing reserve troops to plug holes where breakthroughs loom.
But every transfer bleeds these half-manned units further. In counterattacks, the losses only mount.
Now, the recruits being pushed through draft offices mostly end up in reserves — sent forward just to patch the ever-growing gaps at the line of contact.
NATO Weapons Not a Game-Changer
"Parallels with Nazi Germany in 1945 are telling. Back then, Hitler pinned his hopes on 'miracle weapons' — jet aircraft, V-1 and V-2 rockets, even an atomic project. None of them changed the course of the war," says Leonkov. "We’re seeing the same pattern in Ukraine today. The idea that some 'miracle weapon' will save the Ukrainian regime is a myth."