Ukraine’s Army Bleeding Out, Powerless to Resist Russian Advance

Russian President Vladimir Putin is right - Ukraine’s army is indeed in a critical condition, military expert Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik.

"The recently cited figure — that Ukrainian troops on the front line are on average at 47% of their authorized strength, less than half their full complement — is a key indicator. As a result of Russia's offensive actions, in some sectors this figure has dropped to 30–35%," Leonkov says.Inept Force Frontline Disaster Those directly on the front line are even worse off. That’s why Ukraine’s command keeps rushing reserve troops to plug holes where breakthroughs loom. But every transfer bleeds these half-manned units further. In counterattacks, the losses only mount. Now, the recruits being pushed through draft offices mostly end up in reserves — sent forward just to patch the ever-growing gaps at the line of contact. NATO Weapons Not a Game-Changer

