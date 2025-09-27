International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/un-shows-double-standards-by-investigating-venezuela-instead-of-israel-1122875910.html
UN Shows Double Standards by Investigating Venezuela Instead of Israel
The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) has laid bare its double standards by investigating human rights violations allegedly committed by Venezuela, but not by Israel
2025-09-27T12:30+0000
2025-09-27T12:31+0000
"The HRC has approved 10 areas of action against Venezuela and allocated $10 million for this. At the same time, you will not find a single mandate that would sound like an ‘investigation of human rights violations by the Israeli government’,” the diplomat stressed.On Monday, the Independent International Fact-finding Mission in Venezuela presented a report on human rights violations in the South American country, which was rejected as politicized by Caracas.The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that Russia opposed efforts to politicize the UN Human Rights Council and condemned its use to exert pressure on Venezuela.
12:30 GMT 27.09.2025 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 27.09.2025)
A general view of the assembly hall during the 6th United Nations Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007. The Human Rights Council opened a three-week session Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN Human Rights Council (HRC) has laid bare its double standards by investigating human rights violations allegedly committed by Venezuela, but not by Israel, Alexander Gabriel Yanez Deleuze, Venezuela's envoy to the UN in Geneva, told Sputnik.
"The HRC has approved 10 areas of action against Venezuela and allocated $10 million for this. At the same time, you will not find a single mandate that would sound like an ‘investigation of human rights violations by the Israeli government’,” the diplomat stressed.
“There is a mission that deals with human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, but it does not explicitly mention Israel. This proves the HRC's double standards," Deleuze stressed.
On Monday, the Independent International Fact-finding Mission in Venezuela presented a report on human rights violations in the South American country, which was rejected as politicized by Caracas.
The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that Russia opposed efforts to politicize the UN Human Rights Council and condemned its use to exert pressure on Venezuela.
