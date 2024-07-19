https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/un-court-says-israels-settlement-activities-violate-international-law-1119431473.html
UN Court Says Israel's Settlement Activities Violate International Law
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) finds that Israel's settlement activities in the Palestinian territories violate international law, ICJ President Nawaf Salam said on Friday.
As the presiding judge noted at the beginning of the hearing, the UN court concluded that it had jurisdiction to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. In addition, the authority has enough information on this issue. Israel's settlement policy does not comply with its obligations under international law, Salam told the court. He noted that Israel's settlement activities in violation of international law continued to expand. Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is de facto annexation, which violates Palestinians' rights to self-determination, he added. The Palestinian delegation called on the court to declare Israel's occupation of its territories illegal as it could be the last hope for a two-state solution.
