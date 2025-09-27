https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/us-attorney-general-bondi-says-deploying-doj-agents-to-ice-facilities-1122873076.html

US Attorney General Bondi Says Deploying DOJ Agents to ICE Facilities

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she was sending agents of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure security at facilities of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"I have witnessed the continued onslaught of violence perpetrated against ICE officers across our country. The Department of Justice will not stand idly by in the face of such lawlessness. At my direction, I am deploying DOJ agents to ICE facilities — and wherever ICE comes under siege — to safeguard federal agents, protect federal property, and immediately arrest all individuals engaged in any federal crime," US Attorney General Pam Bondi said. The attorney general added that, pursuant to US President Donald Trump’s recent executive action, she was instructing the Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the country to investigate all entities and individuals engaged in acts of violence and domestic terrorism against federal agents. The US Department of Homeland Security said on Friday that dozens of Antifa-aligned individuals had been arrested for their unlawful behavior toward law enforcement officers amid a rise in such attacks. On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization. The US Department of Homeland Security also provided a list of incidents on Friday describing attacks on ICE officers and facilities, such as the use of fireworks and grenades near the detention centers, trespassing, obstruction, assaults, and disorderly conduct. The list is "non-exhaustive" and mentions 38 arrested offenders. On Wednesday morning, a shooter, identified as Joshua Jahn, 29, killed one detainee and injured two others at an ICE facility in Dallas, before taking his own life. According to the FBI, the offender specifically targeted ICE agents.

