Bundeswehr Concludes Largest Military Exercise Since Cold War in Hamburg

The Bundeswehr concluded Red Storm Bravo, NATO's "largest defense exercise since the Cold War," in Germany's Hamburg.

As previously reported by the Bundeswehr, the exercise, which took place from September 25 to 27, was planned to practice the deployment of NATO forces to the alliance's eastern flank in the Baltic states. On the final day, the military practiced a scenario involving an accident on a naval corvette with numerous casualties, the broadcaster reported. In total, approximately 500 military personnel, as well as police, fire service personnel, businesses, and government agencies, participated in the exercises, working to strengthen "military-civilian cooperation," it said. Participants in the maneuvers were required to practice operating in the face of potential protests in the event of a troop redeployment to the east, for which actor-demonstrators were used, NDR reports. Notably, several hundred real protesters also took to the streets of Hamburg on Friday and Saturday, demonstrating against the NATO exercises in the city. According to the broadcaster, the next exercise, dubbed Red Storm Charlie, is planned for 2026. In its 2023 national security strategy, the German government defined the country's role as a "logistics hub" for NATO. In the event of a conflict, the country would be required to ensure the advancement of tens of thousands of allied troops to the eastern flank under severe time pressure. In 2024, the newspaper Bild published a plan of action for the country's population in the event of an armed conflict, allegedly drawn up by the German government. According to the document, NATO troops would be deployed across Germany to NATO's eastern flank, with German armed forces also stationed on the eastern flank. The plan explicitly states that in the event of a simultaneous attack in many places, the country would not be able to provide aid to everyone in need: people must be prepared to help themselves. In recent years, Russia has noted NATO's unprecedented activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling this "deterrence of Russian aggression." Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern about the bloc's buildup of forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Moscow remained open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal basis, and that the West must abandon its policy of militarizing the continent.

