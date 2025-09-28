https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/dodon-urges-all-opposition-parties-in-moldova-to-hold-peaceful-protest-on-september-29-1122883204.html

Moldovan Opposition Urges Peaceful Demonstration in Chisinau After Elections

All opposition parties in Moldova should hold a peaceful protest outside the Moldovan parliament on September 29, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a leader of the opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow … I invite other opposition parties, public opinion leaders to join a peaceful protest, without party flags. The microphone will be open," Dodon told a briefing after the polling stations closed. He admitted the possibility of provocations by Moldovan police during the upcoming protests. "I am personally addressing [Moldovan] President [Maia] Sandu and Prime Minister [Dorin] Recean - do not intimidate citizens who are willing to protest. I give my word that we have never allowed destabilization and will not allow it. The people are the owners of the country, and the people have made their decision today. Do not rebel against the decision of the people. Think about the consequences," Dodon said.Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, in turn said that Moldovan authorities are using smear tactics and other dirty tricks to win the parliamentary elections.Observers at the polling stations in Romania, France, Spain and Germany have been denied accreditation under far-fetched pretexts, he added."We have seen it all before. Nothing surprises us anymore. What can we do? Never give up! For every fake vote on the ballot, we will respond with five real ones. There is no one left in the country who would willingly vote for [President Maia] Sandu. Let us go to the polling stations and confirm this," Shor said.Earlier this day, media reported numerous violations at overseas polling stations.The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Evghenia Gutul, the head of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutul called the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.

