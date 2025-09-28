https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/iran-warns-us--e3-sanctions-will-be-met-with-decisive-response-1122881354.html
Iran Warns US & E3: Sanctions Will Be Met With Decisive Response
Iran Warns US & E3: Sanctions Will Be Met With Decisive Response
Sputnik International
The United States and the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) are mistaken in believing that the restoration of the lifted UN sanctions will give them an instrument of pressure on Tehran, as the Islamic Republic will respond decisively to attempts to harm it, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-09-28T10:26+0000
2025-09-28T10:26+0000
2025-09-28T10:26+0000
world
iran
united kingdom (uk)
france
the united nations (un)
us
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
The Islamic Republic will respond decisively to any attempts to harm it, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday."Instead of creating the atmosphere necessary for diplomacy and interaction, the E3 and the US have chosen the path of confrontation and creating a crisis and incorrectly believe that by resorting to the restoration of repealed UN resolutions, they will receive a new instrument of pressure [on Iran]. The Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its rights and national interests and will respond decisively and appropriately to any act aimed at violation of the rights and national interests of the Iranian people," the ministry said on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/iran-rejects-us-nuclear-blackmail-as-unacceptable-1122876114.html
iran
united kingdom (uk)
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran sanctions response, iran warns us, iran warns e3, un sanctions on iran, iran decisive response, iran national interests, iran foreign ministry statement, us iran tensions, europe iran confrontation, tehran sanctions warning
iran sanctions response, iran warns us, iran warns e3, un sanctions on iran, iran decisive response, iran national interests, iran foreign ministry statement, us iran tensions, europe iran confrontation, tehran sanctions warning
Iran Warns US & E3: Sanctions Will Be Met With Decisive Response
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The United States and the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) are mistaken in believing that restoring the lifted UN sanctions will give them an instrument of pressure on Tehran.
The Islamic Republic will respond decisively to any attempts to harm it, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Instead of creating the atmosphere necessary for diplomacy and interaction, the E3 and the US have chosen the path of confrontation and creating a crisis and incorrectly believe that by resorting to the restoration of repealed UN resolutions, they will receive a new instrument of pressure [on Iran]. The Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its rights and national interests and will respond decisively and appropriately to any act aimed at violation of the rights and national interests of the Iranian people," the ministry said on Telegram.