Iran Warns US & E3: Sanctions Will Be Met With Decisive Response

The United States and the E3 countries (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) are mistaken in believing that the restoration of the lifted UN sanctions will give them an instrument of pressure on Tehran, as the Islamic Republic will respond decisively to attempts to harm it, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The Islamic Republic will respond decisively to any attempts to harm it, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday."Instead of creating the atmosphere necessary for diplomacy and interaction, the E3 and the US have chosen the path of confrontation and creating a crisis and incorrectly believe that by resorting to the restoration of repealed UN resolutions, they will receive a new instrument of pressure [on Iran]. The Islamic Republic of Iran will resolutely defend its rights and national interests and will respond decisively and appropriately to any act aimed at violation of the rights and national interests of the Iranian people," the ministry said on Telegram.

