Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump

Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he would discuss with US President Donald Trump whether Israel should launch repeat strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Netanyahu told Fox News that he would prefer to discuss the issue at the White House, answering the question of whether Israel undertakes not to repeat attacks. The two leaders are expected to meet in Washington on Monday.On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.

