https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/netanyahu-to-discuss-repeat-strikes-on-qatar-with-trump-1122882691.html
Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump
Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he would discuss with US President Donald Trump whether Israel should launch repeat strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
2025-09-28T16:10+0000
2025-09-28T16:10+0000
2025-09-28T16:10+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
donald trump
qatar
israel
washington
hamas
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657310_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_13e430374d9856450d9ed7d2e27fd085.jpg
Netanyahu told Fox News that he would prefer to discuss the issue at the White House, answering the question of whether Israel undertakes not to repeat attacks. The two leaders are expected to meet in Washington on Monday.On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/qatar-wants-apology-from-israel-for-doha-strike---reports-1122826034.html
qatar
israel
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122657310_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e94d0f49258f5072edf9ed9e4028ee0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
netanyahu trump meeting, israel hamas qatar strikes, netanyahu fox news interview, israel repeat strikes hamas, netanyahu trump white house talks, israel qatar conflict, netanyahu trump washington meeting, hamas leaders targeted israel, netanyahu us relations, israel foreign policy
netanyahu trump meeting, israel hamas qatar strikes, netanyahu fox news interview, israel repeat strikes hamas, netanyahu trump white house talks, israel qatar conflict, netanyahu trump washington meeting, hamas leaders targeted israel, netanyahu us relations, israel foreign policy
Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he would discuss with US President Donald Trump whether Israel should launch repeat strikes on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
Netanyahu told Fox News that he would prefer to discuss the issue at the White House, answering the question of whether Israel undertakes not to repeat attacks. The two leaders are expected to meet in Washington on Monday.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.