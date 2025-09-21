https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/qatar-wants-apology-from-israel-for-doha-strike---reports-1122826034.html
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports
Sputnik International
Qatar wants an apology from Israel for the Doha strike before resuming mediation on a Gaza peace deal, Axios reported, citing informed sources.
2025-09-21T05:07+0000
2025-09-21T05:07+0000
2025-09-21T05:07+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
doha
qatar
israel
middle east
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122765395_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_79d0cd8cc38013c46024081c5d036af9.jpg
Israel underestimated the scale of the crisis caused by the Doha strikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realizes he miscalculated, the portal also said, citing a senior Israeli official. On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/israels-military-launched-strikes-targeting-senior-hamas-officials-1122757039.html
doha
qatar
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0a/1122765395_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29502e17a5a7b153e1eb7a5c332d6b41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli strike, idf strike, israeli attack, israeli violation, israeli aggression, israel-qatar relations, qatar-israel relations, doha attack, hamas negotiators, hamas representatives, hamas killed, hamas fighters, hamas
israeli strike, idf strike, israeli attack, israeli violation, israeli aggression, israel-qatar relations, qatar-israel relations, doha attack, hamas negotiators, hamas representatives, hamas killed, hamas fighters, hamas
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatar wants an apology from Israel for the Doha strike before resuming mediation on a Gaza peace deal, Axios reported, citing informed sources.
Israel underestimated the scale of the crisis caused by the Doha strikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realizes he miscalculated, the portal also said, citing a senior Israeli official.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha
, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.