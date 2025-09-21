International
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports
Sputnik International
Qatar wants an apology from Israel for the Doha strike before resuming mediation on a Gaza peace deal, Axios reported, citing informed sources.
Israel underestimated the scale of the crisis caused by the Doha strikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realizes he miscalculated, the portal also said, citing a senior Israeli official. On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
Qatar Wants Apology From Israel for Doha Strike - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Qatar wants an apology from Israel for the Doha strike before resuming mediation on a Gaza peace deal, Axios reported, citing informed sources.
Israel underestimated the scale of the crisis caused by the Doha strikes, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu realizes he miscalculated, the portal also said, citing a senior Israeli official.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
