Rubio Urges Iran for Direct Negotiations on Nuclear Deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Iran for direct negotiations on the nuclear deal amid moves by the E3 states to reimpose sanctions against Tehran.

2025-09-28T03:15+0000

"President Trump has been clear that diplomacy is still an option—a deal remains the best outcome for the Iranian people and the world. For that to happen, Iran must accept direct talks, held in good faith, without stalling or obfuscation. Absent such a deal, it is incumbent on partners to implement snapback sanctions immediately in order to pressure Iran’s leaders to do what is right for their nation, and best for the safety of the world," Rubio said in a statement. On August 28, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) notified the UN Security Council of the initiation of a mechanism to restore international sanctions against Iran lifted by the 2015 nuclear deal. Following this, the UN Security Council on September 19 rejected a draft resolution on the non-reimposition of sanctions against Iran, which would reinstate the UN Security Council restrictions. This is expected to occur after Saturday. In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Russia, the United States, and Iran concluded the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), which offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. During Donald Trump's previous term, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the Islamic Republic. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its commitments under the agreement, specifically abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and uranium enrichment levels. On Friday, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to technically extend the Iran nuclear deal (Resolution 2231). Western countries are convinced that this will be followed by the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran, which is supposedly expected to happen this weekend. Russia does not recognize the legitimacy of the E3's initiation of sanctions against Iran.

