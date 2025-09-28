https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-defense-industry-and-airfields-1122881068.html

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense Industry and Airfields

Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense Industry and Airfields

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out a massive strike overnight on Sunday against Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on military airfield infrastructure, all of which were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-09-28T10:21+0000

2025-09-28T10:21+0000

2025-09-28T10:21+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kiev

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg

“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons from air- and sea-based platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the UAF and military airfield infrastructure. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were destroyed,” the ministry’s report stated.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 505 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 505 soldiers, a tank, three pickups and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/russia-hits-kiev-defense-hubs-in-massive-precision-strike-1122746322.html

russia

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia strike ukraine, russian military attack, ukrainian defense industry, ukraine airfield strike, russian ministry of defense, long-range precision weapons, russian drones strike, ukraine war news, russian forces overnight strike, ukraine military infrastructure