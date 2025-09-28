https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/russia-launches-massive-overnight-strike-on-ukrainian-defense-industry-and-airfields-1122881068.html
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense Industry and Airfields
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense Industry and Airfields
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a massive strike overnight on Sunday against Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on military airfield infrastructure, all of which were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
2025-09-28T10:21+0000
2025-09-28T10:21+0000
2025-09-28T10:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kiev
ukraine
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff32374831b48c616bd37db1ffcbdd72.jpg
“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons from air- and sea-based platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the UAF and military airfield infrastructure. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were destroyed,” the ministry’s report stated.Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 505 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 505 soldiers, a tank, three pickups and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/russia-hits-kiev-defense-hubs-in-massive-precision-strike-1122746322.html
russia
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121382759_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c2572fb9f31c1796de3cfebecdbc42ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia strike ukraine, russian military attack, ukrainian defense industry, ukraine airfield strike, russian ministry of defense, long-range precision weapons, russian drones strike, ukraine war news, russian forces overnight strike, ukraine military infrastructure
russia strike ukraine, russian military attack, ukrainian defense industry, ukraine airfield strike, russian ministry of defense, long-range precision weapons, russian drones strike, ukraine war news, russian forces overnight strike, ukraine military infrastructure
Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike on Ukrainian Defense Industry and Airfields
Russian forces carried out a massive strike overnight on Sunday against Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as on military airfield infrastructure, all of which were hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons from air- and sea-based platforms, as well as strike drones, targeting Ukraine’s defense industry facilities used in the interests of the UAF and military airfield infrastructure. The objectives of the strike were achieved, and all designated targets were destroyed,” the ministry’s report stated.
Furthermore, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 505 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 505 soldiers, a tank, three pickups and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 305 Ukrainian troops, a tank, two armored fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
In battles with Russia's Yug Battlegroup, Kiev has lost up to 260 servicemen, a tank, 12 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station, three ammunition and fuel depots over the past day.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian troops, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition depots over the past day.
Russia's Sever Battlegroup has eliminated up to 175 Ukrainian soldiers, an armored fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a 152-mm D-20 cannon, an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.
Over the past 24 hours, Russia's Dnepr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, an unmanned underwater vehicle, seven electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots, the ministry added.