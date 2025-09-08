International
Russia Hits Kiev Defense Hubs in Massive Precision Strike
Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry facilities, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise and the STS-GROUP logistics base on the outskirts of Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases in the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise on the western outskirts of Kiev and the STS-GROUP logistics base," the statement read. The objectives of the Russian strike were achieved and all designated targets were hit, the statement said, adding that no strikes were carried out on other facilities in Kiev.
Russia Hits Kiev Defense Hubs in Massive Precision Strike

00:23 GMT 08.09.2025
MOSCOW, September 7 (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry facilities, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise and the STS-GROUP logistics base on the outskirts of Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases in the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise on the western outskirts of Kiev and the STS-GROUP logistics base," the statement read.
The objectives of the Russian strike were achieved and all designated targets were hit, the statement said, adding that no strikes were carried out on other facilities in Kiev.
Заголовок открываемого материала