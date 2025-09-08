https://sputnikglobe.com/20250908/russia-hits-kiev-defense-hubs-in-massive-precision-strike-1122746322.html

Russia Hits Kiev Defense Hubs in Massive Precision Strike

Russia Hits Kiev Defense Hubs in Massive Precision Strike

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry facilities, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise and the STS-GROUP logistics base on the outskirts of Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-09-08T00:23+0000

2025-09-08T00:23+0000

2025-09-08T00:23+0000

world

russia

ukraine

kiev

russian defense ministry

strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1f/1122160689_0:214:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_652326d0dfc6dee1afdbc2a50c3fea8e.jpg

"Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike using high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities for the production, assembly, repair, storage, and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as military airbases in the central, southern, and eastern parts of Ukraine, including the Kiev-67 industrial enterprise on the western outskirts of Kiev and the STS-GROUP logistics base," the statement read. The objectives of the Russian strike were achieved and all designated targets were hit, the statement said, adding that no strikes were carried out on other facilities in Kiev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russian-embassy-west-prolonging-agony-by-arming-ukraine-with-profits-from-frozen-assets-1122737221.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia military operation ukraine, russian strikes ukraine