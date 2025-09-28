https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/trump-summons-congressional-leaders-as-government-shutdown-looms-1122879359.html
Trump Summons Congressional Leaders as Government Shutdown Looms
President Trump will meet with top Republican and Democratic leaders on Monday in a last-ditch effort to avert a government shutdown, with funding set to expire October 1, local media report.
03:58 GMT 28.09.2025
President Trump will meet with top Republican and Democratic leaders on Monday in a last-ditch effort to avert a government shutdown, with funding set to expire October 1, local media report.
Trump has accused Democrats of seeking to trigger a shutdown, urging his party to pass a temporary extension.
The meeting comes as a stark reminder of the 35-day shutdown that occurred under his first term — the longest in US history.
With a federal shutdown deadline approaching Sept. 30, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are demanding a meeting with President Donald Trump, accusing him of steering Republicans away from negotiations.
Democrats insist any deal must protect health care programs, including subsidies set to expire and reversing Medicaid cuts. Republicans have called those demands a “nonstarter.”
The House passed a GOP stopgap funding bill, but it failed in the Senate. A Democratic plan to boost health care funds also stalled. With Congress on recess, options to avoid a shutdown are narrowing.
Trump has warned of “a closed country for a period of time” but pledged military and Social Security payments would continue. Republicans argue Democrats would be to blame if the government closes.