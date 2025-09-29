International
Houthis Launch Hypersonic Missile at Tel Aviv, Drones Strike Eilat
The Shia military-political movement Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, which rules northern Yemen, launched a hypersonic missile and drones targeting the city of Tel Aviv and port in Eilat in Israel, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Monday.
military
middle east
israel
yemen
houthi
ansar allah
tel aviv
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121683699_0:160:3071:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_943df0ac529ad76341724f89541fb09a.jpg
"In response to Israeli aggression against our country, the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a high-quality military operation using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle, striking several important targets in the occupied area of Yaffa [Tel Aviv]. The operation successfully achieved its objectives," the statement said. The Yemen armed forces conducted a second operation using two drones targeting vital objectives in Umm al-Rashrash, in the port of Eilat, it added. Also on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with no casualties reported. On September 25, the Israeli air force carried out a series of new strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa, including a military camp on the grounds of the presidential palace, resulting in two deaths and approximately 40 injuries, according to the Houthi health ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/houthis-carry-out-missile-attack-on-tel-aviv-drone-attack-on-ramon-airport-1122798842.html
israel
yemen
tel aviv
09:05 GMT 29.09.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanA Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024
A Houthi supporter holds a mock missile during a protest marking Jerusalem Day in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Shia military-political movement Ansar Allah, also known as Houthis, which rules northern Yemen, launched a hypersonic missile and drones targeting the city of Tel Aviv and port in Eilat in Israel, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said on Monday.
"In response to Israeli aggression against our country, the missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a high-quality military operation using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle, striking several important targets in the occupied area of Yaffa [Tel Aviv]. The operation successfully achieved its objectives," the statement said.
The Yemen armed forces conducted a second operation using two drones targeting vital objectives in Umm al-Rashrash, in the port of Eilat, it added.
Also on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, with no casualties reported.
On September 25, the Israeli air force carried out a series of new strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa, including a military camp on the grounds of the presidential palace, resulting in two deaths and approximately 40 injuries, according to the Houthi health ministry.
