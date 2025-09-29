https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/hundreds-of-thousands-of-moldovans-were-barred-from-voting---kremlin-1122884598.html
Hundreds of Thousands of Moldovans Were Barred From Voting - Kremlin
Hundreds of Thousands of Moldovans Were Barred From Voting - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens were deprived of the opportunity to take part in Moldova’s parliamentary elections on Russian territory.
2025-09-29T09:20+0000
2025-09-29T09:20+0000
2025-09-29T09:27+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
moldova
kremlin
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122884150_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa13bbd62d88e585ba505ac984c253ad.jpg
“From what we see and know, we can state that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were unable to vote in the Russian Federation, as only two polling stations were opened for them. This was, of course, insufficient and could not provide the opportunity for all those willing to cast their ballots,” Peskov told reporters.Moldova held parliamentary elections on Sunday. The parliament consists of 101 seats. Both President Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the opposition attach great importance to the elections, as parliament in Moldova influences the formation of the cabinet of ministers and the judiciary.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, according to Moldovans themselves, this electoral campaign was the most anti-democratic in the entire 34 years of the republic’s independence.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-opposition-rejects-election-results-vows-appeals-and-protests-1122884312.html
russia
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122884150_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8b52c31e91f0e67c037a7b6e5defdc6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldova elections, moldovan parliament, maia sandu, party of action and solidarity, pas moldova, moldovan opposition, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, moldovans in russia, voting rights, polling stations russia, election fraud, anti-democratic elections, moldova independence, moldovan politics, parliamentary vote moldova
moldova elections, moldovan parliament, maia sandu, party of action and solidarity, pas moldova, moldovan opposition, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, moldovans in russia, voting rights, polling stations russia, election fraud, anti-democratic elections, moldova independence, moldovan politics, parliamentary vote moldova
Hundreds of Thousands of Moldovans Were Barred From Voting - Kremlin
09:20 GMT 29.09.2025 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 29.09.2025)
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens were deprived of the opportunity to take part in Moldova’s parliamentary elections on Russian territory.
“From what we see and know, we can state that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were unable to vote in the Russian Federation, as only two polling stations were opened for them. This was, of course, insufficient and could not provide the opportunity for all those willing to cast their ballots,” Peskov told reporters.
Moldova held parliamentary elections on Sunday. The parliament consists of 101 seats. Both President Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the opposition attach great importance to the elections, as parliament in Moldova influences the formation of the cabinet of ministers and the judiciary.
During the elections, the number of polling stations in Russia and Transnistria was reduced, making it difficult for Moldovans in those regions to cast their votes for the opposition. At the same time, the number of polling stations in Europe was significantly increased — 301 in total — in order to rely on the votes of the European diaspora.
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, according to Moldovans themselves, this electoral campaign was the most anti-democratic in the entire 34 years of the republic’s independence.