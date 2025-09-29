https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/hundreds-of-thousands-of-moldovans-were-barred-from-voting---kremlin-1122884598.html

Hundreds of Thousands of Moldovans Were Barred From Voting - Kremlin

Hundreds of Thousands of Moldovans Were Barred From Voting - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens were deprived of the opportunity to take part in Moldova’s parliamentary elections on Russian territory.

2025-09-29T09:20+0000

2025-09-29T09:20+0000

2025-09-29T09:27+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

moldova

kremlin

parliamentary elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122884150_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa13bbd62d88e585ba505ac984c253ad.jpg

“From what we see and know, we can state that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were unable to vote in the Russian Federation, as only two polling stations were opened for them. This was, of course, insufficient and could not provide the opportunity for all those willing to cast their ballots,” Peskov told reporters.Moldova held parliamentary elections on Sunday. The parliament consists of 101 seats. Both President Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the opposition attach great importance to the elections, as parliament in Moldova influences the formation of the cabinet of ministers and the judiciary.Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that, according to Moldovans themselves, this electoral campaign was the most anti-democratic in the entire 34 years of the republic’s independence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-opposition-rejects-election-results-vows-appeals-and-protests-1122884312.html

russia

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldova elections, moldovan parliament, maia sandu, party of action and solidarity, pas moldova, moldovan opposition, dmitry peskov, kremlin spokesman, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, moldovans in russia, voting rights, polling stations russia, election fraud, anti-democratic elections, moldova independence, moldovan politics, parliamentary vote moldova