International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-opposition-rejects-election-results-vows-appeals-and-protests-1122884312.html
Moldovan Opposition Rejects Election Results, Vows Appeals and Protests
Moldovan Opposition Rejects Election Results, Vows Appeals and Protests
Sputnik International
The Moldovan opposition does not recognize the results of the recent parliamentary elections and will appeal them in both national and international institutions, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, said on Monday.
2025-09-29T09:02+0000
2025-09-29T09:03+0000
world
igor dodon
maia sandu
moldova
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122883972_0:163:3064:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_c0341ceae5a7c5027dd97d4239f8ecdc.jpg
"We will appeal to both national and international institutions," Shor told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. The opposition does not recognize the results of the elections, Shor also said, adding that the Pobeda bloc will call on the population of Moldova to protest, which could happen in the coming days. When asked about the prospects of cooperation with former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a leader of the opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, Shor said that the Pobeda bloc will join all political forces in the country that will "fight to overthrow the regime" of President Maia Sandu.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-elections-key-updates-at-this-hour-1122883435.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122883972_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e28ece4c4b907e2ebb3f2d94609939f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova elections, moldovan opposition, ilan shor, pobeda bloc, maia sandu, election protests moldova, disputed elections, opposition appeals, igor dodon, patriotic electoral bloc, regime change moldova, international institutions, election intimidation, parliamentary elections moldova
moldova elections, moldovan opposition, ilan shor, pobeda bloc, maia sandu, election protests moldova, disputed elections, opposition appeals, igor dodon, patriotic electoral bloc, regime change moldova, international institutions, election intimidation, parliamentary elections moldova

Moldovan Opposition Rejects Election Results, Vows Appeals and Protests

09:02 GMT 29.09.2025 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 29.09.2025)
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko / Go to the mediabankParliamentary elections in Moldova
Parliamentary elections in Moldova - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Osmatesko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moldovan opposition does not recognize the results of the recent parliamentary elections and will appeal them in both national and international institutions, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, said on Monday.
"We will appeal to both national and international institutions," Shor told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The opposition does not recognize the results of the elections, Shor also said, adding that the Pobeda bloc will call on the population of Moldova to protest, which could happen in the coming days.
"Ten, fifteen, twenty percent of people were deliberately intimidated to prevent them from going to the polls," Shor added.
Parliamentary elections in Moldova - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
World
Moldovan Elections: Key Updates At This Hour
05:03 GMT
When asked about the prospects of cooperation with former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a leader of the opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, Shor said that the Pobeda bloc will join all political forces in the country that will "fight to overthrow the regime" of President Maia Sandu.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала