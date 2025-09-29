https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-opposition-rejects-election-results-vows-appeals-and-protests-1122884312.html

Moldovan Opposition Rejects Election Results, Vows Appeals and Protests

The Moldovan opposition does not recognize the results of the recent parliamentary elections and will appeal them in both national and international institutions, Ilan Shor, the leader of the Pobeda (Victory) opposition bloc, said on Monday.

igor dodon

maia sandu

moldova

parliamentary elections

"We will appeal to both national and international institutions," Shor told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. The opposition does not recognize the results of the elections, Shor also said, adding that the Pobeda bloc will call on the population of Moldova to protest, which could happen in the coming days. When asked about the prospects of cooperation with former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a leader of the opposition Patriotic Electoral Bloc, Shor said that the Pobeda bloc will join all political forces in the country that will "fight to overthrow the regime" of President Maia Sandu.

moldova

