Hungary Won’t Trade Reliable Russian Energy for Uncertain Alternatives — Orban

Russia guarantees Hungary's security by providing it with energy, and normal people would not trade a reliable supplier for an unreliable one, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"Russia supplies gas and oil reliably. If oil and gas do not flow from there, they will have to get them from somewhere else. Any other source of supply is less reliable than the Russian one, which is secured by long-term contracts. Therefore, Russia guarantees Hungary's security ... Therefore, trading something reliable for something unreliable - that is not something normal people do," Orban said. Orban commented on US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine could allegedly return its territories, saying that he had previously expressed his opinion that Russia had won the conflict and the matter was closed.

