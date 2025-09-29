https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/hungary-wont-trade-reliable-russian-energy-for-uncertain-alternatives--orban-1122887361.html
Hungary Won’t Trade Reliable Russian Energy for Uncertain Alternatives — Orban
Hungary Won’t Trade Reliable Russian Energy for Uncertain Alternatives — Orban
Sputnik International
Russia guarantees Hungary's security by providing it with energy, and normal people would not trade a reliable supplier for an unreliable one, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
2025-09-29T16:57+0000
2025-09-29T16:57+0000
2025-09-29T16:57+0000
world
russia
hungary
ukraine
viktor orban
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_0:0:3164:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_d3fbe83010aee539fef7a56cff62d761.jpg
"Russia supplies gas and oil reliably. If oil and gas do not flow from there, they will have to get them from somewhere else. Any other source of supply is less reliable than the Russian one, which is secured by long-term contracts. Therefore, Russia guarantees Hungary's security ... Therefore, trading something reliable for something unreliable - that is not something normal people do," Orban said. Orban commented on US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine could allegedly return its territories, saying that he had previously expressed his opinion that Russia had won the conflict and the matter was closed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/eu-on-brink-of-collapse-due-to-its-inability-to-change-like-roman-empire---orban-1122839685.html
russia
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/19/1120673910_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db459b4b6ff0cd100346f7f5f95e135d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia hungary relations, viktor orban, hungary energy security, russian gas supplies, russian oil supplies, long-term energy contracts, orban russia comments, hungary reliable energy, ukraine conflict orban, trump ukraine statement, russia hungary energy cooperation, orban russian energy guarantee, europe energy dependence
russia hungary relations, viktor orban, hungary energy security, russian gas supplies, russian oil supplies, long-term energy contracts, orban russia comments, hungary reliable energy, ukraine conflict orban, trump ukraine statement, russia hungary energy cooperation, orban russian energy guarantee, europe energy dependence
Hungary Won’t Trade Reliable Russian Energy for Uncertain Alternatives — Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia guarantees Hungary's security by providing it with energy, and normal people would not trade a reliable supplier for an unreliable one, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
"Russia supplies gas and oil reliably. If oil and gas do not flow from there, they will have to get them from somewhere else. Any other source of supply is less reliable than the Russian one, which is secured by long-term contracts. Therefore, Russia guarantees Hungary's security ... Therefore, trading something reliable for something unreliable - that is not something normal people do," Orban said.
Orban commented on US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine could allegedly return its territories, saying that he had previously expressed his opinion that Russia had won the conflict and the matter was closed.