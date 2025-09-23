https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/eu-on-brink-of-collapse-due-to-its-inability-to-change-like-roman-empire---orban-1122839685.html

EU on Brink of Collapse Due to Its Inability to Change, Like Roman Empire - Orban

The European Union is on the brink of collapse due to its inability to change, like the Roman Empire, while Hungary feels it has the strength to develop faster, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"I must say that I do not see in the European Union the capacity for renewal we need," Orban said, speaking in the Hungarian parliament. "If the EU does not urgently make a sharp turn, its history will come to an end." The Hungarian prime minister clarified that this was unlikely to be a "sudden, dramatic collapse"; rather, it will occur gradually, as more and more member states stop following Brussels' instructions, similar to how "the Roman Empire long believed that it continued to exist in its former territories, although in fact it had long ceased to exist." According to the poitician, the EU, "like a bad GPS navigator, constantly reworks its plans but never achieves its goals," exemplified by sanctions, migration policy, and the "green transition." Orban previously stated that if the EU continued its economic policies, its days were numbered; it would collapse on its own; even leaving it is pointless, and the window of opportunity for radical change is two to three years. He argued that Europe would fall apart before our eyes if the liberals in power in Brussels were not replaced by representatives of patriotic governments; "purges" similar to those taking place in the US are necessary. He has previously stated that the 500-year era of Western civilization's dominance was over, the strategy of Westernization of the entire world had failed, the center of the global economy had shifted to the East, and the next century would be the century of Eurasia. According to Orban, the liberal world order is over, and the countries that can extract the maximum from themselves will benefit from the changes, while those who fail to uphold their own values ​​will lose.

