https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/israel-qatar-agree-to-establish-trilateral-coordination-mechanism-with-us-1122887852.html
Israel, Qatar Agree to Establish Trilateral Coordination Mechanism With US
Israel, Qatar Agree to Establish Trilateral Coordination Mechanism With US
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday agreed to a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to establish a trilateral coordination mechanism, the White House said.
2025-09-29T18:00+0000
2025-09-29T18:00+0000
2025-09-29T18:02+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
mohammed bin abdulrahman al thani
us
donald trump
israel
qatar
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105362/73/1053627362_0:0:3649:2052_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7639d6c391bb769f5136e84462f610.jpg
"Today, President Donald J. Trump hosted a trilateral phone call with His Excellency Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and His Excellency Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar ... The leaders accepted the president’s proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats," the White House said in a statement.Netanyahu also expressed regret during that Israel violated Qatar's sovereignty by striking Hamas in Doha.Netanyahu also "expressed his deep regret" that a Qatari serviceman was "unintentionally" killed in the strike.On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/netanyahu-apologizes-to-qatars-prime-minister-for-doha-attack---reports-1122887258.html
israel
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105362/73/1053627362_0:0:3243:2432_1920x0_80_0_0_e18411991246133c2c4624d60027d35f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
benjamin netanyahu, sheikh mohammed bin abdulrahman al thani, donald trump, israel qatar relations, trilateral coordination mechanism, white house statement, us president proposal, middle east diplomacy, israeli-qatari relations, qatar israel coordination, mutual grievances resolution, trilateral communication, international diplomacy
benjamin netanyahu, sheikh mohammed bin abdulrahman al thani, donald trump, israel qatar relations, trilateral coordination mechanism, white house statement, us president proposal, middle east diplomacy, israeli-qatari relations, qatar israel coordination, mutual grievances resolution, trilateral communication, international diplomacy
Israel, Qatar Agree to Establish Trilateral Coordination Mechanism With US
18:00 GMT 29.09.2025 (Updated: 18:02 GMT 29.09.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday agreed to a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to establish a trilateral coordination mechanism, the White House said.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump hosted a trilateral phone call with His Excellency Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and His Excellency Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar ... The leaders accepted the president’s proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats," the White House said in a statement.
Netanyahu also expressed regret during that Israel violated Qatar's sovereignty by striking Hamas in Doha.
"He [Netanyahu] further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future," the statement read.
Netanyahu also "expressed his deep regret" that a Qatari serviceman was "unintentionally" killed in the strike.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.