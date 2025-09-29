https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/israel-qatar-agree-to-establish-trilateral-coordination-mechanism-with-us-1122887852.html

Israel, Qatar Agree to Establish Trilateral Coordination Mechanism With US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday agreed to a proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump to establish a trilateral coordination mechanism, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump hosted a trilateral phone call with His Excellency Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and His Excellency Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar ... The leaders accepted the president’s proposal to establish a trilateral mechanism to enhance coordination, improve communication, resolve mutual grievances, and strengthen collective efforts to prevent threats," the White House said in a statement.Netanyahu also expressed regret during that Israel violated Qatar's sovereignty by striking Hamas in Doha.Netanyahu also "expressed his deep regret" that a Qatari serviceman was "unintentionally" killed in the strike.On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.

