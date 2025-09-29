https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/netanyahu-apologizes-to-qatars-prime-minister-for-doha-attack---reports-1122887258.html
Netanyahu Apologizes to Qatar's Prime Minister for Doha Attack - Reports
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for the recent strike on Doha aimed at eliminating the leadership of Hamas.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for the recent strike on Doha aimed at eliminating the leadership of Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Monday, citing sources.
