International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/netanyahu-apologizes-to-qatars-prime-minister-for-doha-attack---reports-1122887258.html
Netanyahu Apologizes to Qatar's Prime Minister for Doha Attack - Reports
Netanyahu Apologizes to Qatar's Prime Minister for Doha Attack - Reports
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for the recent strike on Doha aimed at eliminating the leadership of Hamas.
2025-09-29T16:54+0000
2025-09-29T16:54+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel
qatar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/netanyahu-to-discuss-repeat-strikes-on-qatar-with-trump-1122882691.html
israel
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a45cc7ef52193221253be8a46cbc6922.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
benjamin netanyahu, sheikh mohammed bin abdulrahman al-thani, israel qatar relations, doha airstrike, hamas leadership, gaza ceasefire, israel apology qatar, channel 12 israel, qatari security forces, middle east tensions, israel hamas conflict, gaza war diplomacy
benjamin netanyahu, sheikh mohammed bin abdulrahman al-thani, israel qatar relations, doha airstrike, hamas leadership, gaza ceasefire, israel apology qatar, channel 12 israel, qatari security forces, middle east tensions, israel hamas conflict, gaza war diplomacy

Netanyahu Apologizes to Qatar's Prime Minister for Doha Attack - Reports

16:54 GMT 29.09.2025
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2025
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for the recent strike on Doha aimed at eliminating the leadership of Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Monday, citing sources.
On September 9, Israel struck a building in a residential area of ​​central Doha, where a Hamas delegation was meeting to discuss the latest US ceasefire proposal for the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari Interior Ministry, the strikes killed the emirate's Internal Security Forces officer and wounded several security personnel and civilians.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2025
World
Netanyahu to Discuss Repeat Strikes on Qatar With Trump
Yesterday, 16:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала