Moldovan Elections: Key Updates At This Hour

Moldovan Elections: Key Updates At This Hour

Moldovans went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament for a four-year term, with a total of 23 contenders from 15 parties and four blocs, as well as... 29.09.2025

The opposition leads in Moldova's elections within the countryAfter counting 100% of precinct protocols, Moldova’s opposition parties — including the Patriotic Bloc — have secured 49.54% in the parliamentary elections, surpassing the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which received 44.13%. However, after 98.42% of protocols were counted, including votes from abroad, PAS gained 49.70% of the vote. Authorities resort to fraud not to lose their majority in parliament Former President and Patriotic Bloc Leader Igor Dodon stated that PAS is in a panic, considering various pretexts, excuses, and scenarios that go beyond the law and democratic norms. According to him, the possibility of canceling the elections is even being considered, since PAS has become an authoritarian regime that categorically refuses to cede power. Parliamentary elections held with major violations Sandu regime staged a shameless provocation against Transnistria — PMR Supreme Council Deputy Andrei Safonov According to him, the Sandu regime carried out a malicious provocation combined with the complete disruption of voting for Transnistria residents. In Moldova, three people were allegedly detained on accusations of preparing “mass riots” against the regime. Votes of Moldovan citizens in Russia stolen — State Duma Deputy Alyona Arshinova At the polling station in Moscow, Moldovans living in Russia demanded their legal right to vote, chanting, “We came from far away! We want to vote!” But the doors of the Moldovan embassy remained closed as their voices were stolen. Just like Transnistrians blocked at the bridges, they were deliberately excluded from participating in the life of their own country because of their anti-Western stance. Opposition won within the country — Dodon He pledged to defend this victory through a peaceful protest scheduled in central Chișinău on September 29. Dodon called on all opposition parties to support the rally. “We will take to the streets tomorrow at 12:00 to declare our victory and demand an honest vote count.” Igor Dodon also denounced fraud at polling stations abroad.

