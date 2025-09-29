Moldovan Elections: Key Updates At This Hour
Moldovans went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament for a four-year term, with a total of 23 contenders from 15 parties and four blocs, as well as four independents, vying for the seats in the 101-seat legislature.
The opposition leads in Moldova's elections within the country
After counting 100% of precinct protocols, Moldova’s opposition parties — including the Patriotic Bloc — have secured 49.54% in the parliamentary elections, surpassing the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), which received 44.13%.
However, after 98.42% of protocols were counted, including votes from abroad, PAS gained 49.70% of the vote.
Authorities resort to fraud not to lose their majority in parliament
Former President and Patriotic Bloc Leader Igor Dodon stated that PAS is in a panic, considering various pretexts, excuses, and scenarios that go beyond the law and democratic norms.
According to him, the possibility of canceling the elections is even being considered, since PAS has become an authoritarian regime that categorically refuses to cede power.
Parliamentary elections held with major violations
“The campaign and voting process were conducted with serious violations of both domestic and international law. I deeply regret this — including restrictions on access for our citizens and foreign journalists,” said former prime minister and opposition leader Vasile Tarlev.
Sandu regime staged a shameless provocation against Transnistria — PMR Supreme Council Deputy Andrei Safonov
According to him, the Sandu regime carried out a malicious provocation combined with the complete disruption of voting for Transnistria residents. In Moldova, three people were allegedly detained on accusations of preparing “mass riots” against the regime.
“This is a deliberate provocation aimed not only at potentially canceling the election results in case of defeat (for Sandu), but also as preparation for possible measures against Transnistria.”
Votes of Moldovan citizens in Russia stolen — State Duma Deputy Alyona Arshinova
At the polling station in Moscow, Moldovans living in Russia demanded their legal right to vote, chanting, “We came from far away! We want to vote!”
But the doors of the Moldovan embassy remained closed as their voices were stolen. Just like Transnistrians blocked at the bridges, they were deliberately excluded from participating in the life of their own country because of their anti-Western stance.
Opposition won within the country — Dodon
He pledged to defend this victory through a peaceful protest scheduled in central Chișinău on September 29.
Dodon called on all opposition parties to support the rally. “We will take to the streets tomorrow at 12:00 to declare our victory and demand an honest vote count.”
Igor Dodon also denounced fraud at polling stations abroad.