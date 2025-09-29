https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovan-opposition-warns-of-tightened-romanian-occupation-regime-after-elections-1122886657.html

Moldovan Opposition Warns of Tightened 'Romanian Occupation' Regime After Elections

The Moldovan authorities will intensify the "Romanian occupation" regime after the parliamentary elections, acting in the interests of Bucharest and Brussels, Alexey Petrovich, the head of Moldova's Pobeda (Victory) Coordination Committee, said on Monday.

On September 28, Moldova held snap parliamentary elections, electing lawmakers for a four-year term. After counting 100% of the protocols, five political parties have crossed the threshold to the parliament. The ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) preliminarily lost nine seats and will receive 54 parliamentary seats, while the opposition will secure 47. For several years, President Maia Sandu’s government used all means possible to prevent the opposition from regaining power, including threats, blackmail, house searches, and the arrest of opposition activists. Petrovich predicted a continuation of the "fascization of Moldovan society," including ongoing militarization, new forms of suppressing dissent, and increased economic dependence on European funding. Despite the PAS victory, Petrovich said that the party will face significant challenges, including discontent among its right-wing voters, heightened control from European officials, worsening relations with Transnistria and the autonomous region of Gagauzia, and growing public dissatisfaction. The Moldovan authorities traditionally open polling stations on the right bank of the Dniester River for residents of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR). During the parliamentary elections, 12 polling stations were opened for residents of Transnistria, making up only a third of the previous number. The Moldovan Central Electoral Commission (CEC), ostensibly for security reasons, decided to move five polling stations designated for Transnistrians further into the country. Out of 270,000 Moldovan citizens living in Transnistria, just over 12,000 were able to reach the polling stations. After the announcement of preliminary results, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, one of the leaders of the Patriotic Bloc coalition of opposition parties, announced at a spontaneous rally outside the Central Electoral Commission that the opposition had won the domestic elections, while also noting that voting was tainted with fraud at polling stations abroad. He intends to defend the opposition victory at a peaceful protest planned for September 29 in central Chisinau. Dodon has invited all opposition parties to support this protest.

