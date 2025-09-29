https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/moldovas-ruling-party-secures-502-opposition-receives-498-in-elections-1122885133.html

Moldova's Ruling Party Secures 50.2%, Opposition Receives 49.8% in Elections

Moldova's Ruling Party Secures 50.2%, Opposition Receives 49.8% in Elections

Moldova's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has secured 50.2% of the vote in the parliamentary elections that took place on September 28, while the opposition, including the Patriotic Bloc, has received 49.8% of the vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova said on Monday after processing 100% of the protocols from the polling stations.

The opposition, including the Patriotic Bloc, received 49.8%, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday after processing 100% of the protocols.The Patriotic Bloc managed to overcome the electoral threshold with 24.17% of the vote, the Alternative Bloc received 7.96% of the vote, while Our Party secured 6.2%, and the Democracy at Home party — 5.62%, the CEC added. At the same time, with 100% of the votes from polling stations across the country counted, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has secured 44.13% of the vote, while the Patriotic Bloc received 28.25% of the vote, the Alternative Bloc — 9.22%, Our Party — 6.35%, and the Democracy at Home party — 5.72%, the CEC also said.Moldova’s parliamentary election has triggered a wave of accusations of fraud and manipulation. Opposition parties and observers reported that Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) engaged in administrative pressure, the removal of popular candidates, intimidation of voters, and restrictions on polling in Transnistria. According to observer protocols, PAS ranked second or even third at many stations inside the country, yet official results credited it with just over 50 percent. Vote counting, formally concluded by midnight, continued throughout the night — fueling suspicions that protocols were rewritten in the ruling party’s favor. Additional reports highlighted the expulsion of observers, threats of “bombings” used to close polling sites, and hundreds of searches and arrests of opposition representatives on the eve of voting. Foreign polling stations drew particular criticism. In Italy, France, Germany, and Romania, ballot boxes were reportedly nearly full within the first hour of voting, with videos circulating of the same groups casting ballots multiple times. Il Giornale d’Italia published evidence of ballot-stuffing and voter transport schemes allegedly organized in PAS’s interest, while Moldovan security services were said to operate at overseas sites.In Transnistria, 362,000 eligible voters were allocated only 20,000 ballots and 12 polling stations, compared to 301 for Europe, leaving fewer than 5 percent able to vote. Meanwhile, opposition parties such as “Heart of Moldova” and “Great Moldova” were struck from the race days before the election, reinforcing accusations that the process was neither free nor fair.

