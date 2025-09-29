No Signals From Ukraine Yet About Resuming Negotiations - Kremlin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/no-signals-from-ukraineyet-about-resuming-negotiations---kremlin-1122883674.html
There are no signals from Kiev yet about a possible resumption of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on July 23. The parties agreed to continue indefinite medical exchanges of seriously wounded and sick personnel. Russia also proposed that Ukraine form working groups on politics, humanitarian, and military issues, which would work online.As noted by the head of the Russian delegation, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian side decided to consider this proposal after the third round of negotiations. However, in September, Moscow acknowledged a pause in the negotiation process. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia remained open to peace talks. Peskov attributed Ukraine's passive stance to Kiev's possible attempt to show its European sponsors and handlers that Ukraine was prepared to fight. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that with each passing day of negotiations, Ukraine's position would only worsen.
There are no signals from Kiev yet about a possible resumption of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
"No, so far there are no signals from Kiev at all," Peskov said when asked whether there were any signals about a possible resumption of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on July 23. The parties agreed to continue indefinite medical exchanges of seriously wounded and sick personnel. Russia also proposed that Ukraine form working groups on politics, humanitarian, and military issues, which would work online.
As noted by the head of the Russian delegation, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian side decided to consider this proposal after the third round of negotiations. However, in September, Moscow acknowledged a pause in the negotiation process.
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia remained open to peace talks. Peskov attributed Ukraine's passive stance to Kiev's possible attempt to show its European sponsors and handlers that Ukraine was prepared to fight. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that with each passing day of negotiations, Ukraine's position would only worsen.