https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/no-signals-from-ukraineyet-about-resuming-negotiations---kremlin-1122883674.html

No Signals From Ukraine Yet About Resuming Negotiations - Kremlin

No Signals From Ukraine Yet About Resuming Negotiations - Kremlin

Sputnik International

There are no signals from Kiev yet about a possible resumption of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov... 29.09.2025, Sputnik International

2025-09-29T05:07+0000

2025-09-29T05:07+0000

2025-09-29T05:37+0000

dmitry peskov

ukraine

kiev

russia

kremlin

sputnik

russia's special operation in ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/10/1122068172_0:80:3355:1967_1920x0_80_0_0_c86d5b6c26ce8ce960c0c884a9af8573.jpg

The third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul on July 23. The parties agreed to continue indefinite medical exchanges of seriously wounded and sick personnel. Russia also proposed that Ukraine form working groups on politics, humanitarian, and military issues, which would work online.As noted by the head of the Russian delegation, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian side decided to consider this proposal after the third round of negotiations. However, in September, Moscow acknowledged a pause in the negotiation process. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Russia remained open to peace talks. Peskov attributed Ukraine's passive stance to Kiev's possible attempt to show its European sponsors and handlers that Ukraine was prepared to fight. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that with each passing day of negotiations, Ukraine's position would only worsen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250724/istanbul-talks-russias-constructive-stance-vs-ukraines-theater-1122480271.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, ukraine, kiev, russia, kremlin, sputnik