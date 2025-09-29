https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/russian-forces-liberate-kirovsk-near-krasny-liman-1122887465.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kirovsk Near Krasny Liman
On September 29, troops of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup advanced on the Krasny Liman front and liberated the town of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Defense Ministry reported.
Why is it important?Despite its small size (pre-conflict population ~2,500), the town was turned into a powerful fortified area. The Ukrainian command committed around 19 battalions to its defense.Kirovsk was the last fortified line in front of Krasny Liman – a key city held by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the start of the special military operation. Its liberation opens a direct path for the Russian army to advance toward Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.Russian forces are now advancing toward Krasny Liman from three directions: from Kolodezi, Torskoye, and Shandrigolovo, while simultaneously assaulting Yampol and Drobyshevo.
